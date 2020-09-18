Amgen : Form 8937

DocuSign Envelope ID: D73A1CBD-4E40-4464-ADCF-44BD5C3ACB08

Form 8937 Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities OMB No. 1545-0123 (December 2017) Department of the Treasury ▶ See separate instructions. Internal Revenue Service Part I Reporting Issuer 1 Issuer's name 2 Issuer's employer identification number (EIN) Amgen Inc. 95-3540776 3 Name of contact for additional information 4 Telephone No. of contact 5 Email address of contact Investor Relations 805-447-1000 investor.relations@amgen.com 6 Number and street (or P.O. box if mail is not delivered to street address) of contact 7 City, town, or post office, state, and ZIP code of contact One Amgen Center Dr. Thousand Oaks, CA 91320 8 Date of action 9 Classification and description August 17, 2020 Debt-for-Debt Exchange 10 CUSIP number 11 Serial number(s) 12 Ticker symbol 13 Account number(s) See Below AMGN

Part II Organizational Action Attach additional statements if needed. See back of form for additional questions.

14 Describe the organizational action and, if applicable, the date of the action or the date against which shareholders' ownership is measured for

the action ▶ On July 30, 2020 Amgen announced the commencement of separate private offers to exchange ("Exchange Offer")

certain specified series of its outstanding senior notes (the "Old Notes") for a combination of a cash payment and new Senior Notes due

2053 (the "New Notes"). The Exchange Offer expired on August 26, 2020. The exchange offer was settled on August 17, 2020. The price of

the New Notes were determined on August 13, 2020. See Confidential Offering Circular ("OC") dated July 30, 2020 for the terms of the

exchange offer and the CUSIP/ISIN numbers of each debt tranche.

Exchanged for New Notes:

CUSIP 031162AY6 CUSIP 031162BH2 CUSIP 031162AW0 CUSIP 031162BP4 CUSIP 031162BA7 CUSIP 031162BK5 CUSIP 031162BC3

15 Describe the quantitative effect of the organizational action on the basis of the security in the hands of a U.S. taxpayer as an adjustment per share or as a percentage of old basis ▶ See the offering circular for the determination of taxable income, issue price, and tax basis.

With respect to the exchange of the Old Notes for the New Notes, we intend to take the position that the issue price of the New Notes

is equal to the fair market value of such New Notes on August 17, 2020, the settlement date, and have determined the issue price for the New

Notes is $994.4075 per $1,000 principal of New Notes. A holder's tax basis in each New Note received in exchange for an Old Note should be

bifurcated as follows: (i) with respect to the portion (if any) of the New Note attributable to the excess principal amount allocable to such New

Note, a holder should have a tax basis equal to the fair market value of the excess principal amount so allocable; and (ii) with respect to the

remaining portion of such New Note (including any fractional New Note deemed received), the holder should have a tax basis equal to the

holder's tax basis in such Old Note increased by any gain the holder recognized in the exchange (other than gain in respect of fractional New

Notes) and decreased by the sum of cash the holder received in the exchange (other than amounts received in lieu of fractional New Notes)

and the fair market value of the excess principal amount allocable to such New Note.

16 Describe the calculation of the change in basis and the data that supports the calculation, such as the market values of securities and the

valuation dates ▶ The calculation of the change in basis is described in Line 15. We determined the issue price of the New Notes as of

August 17, 2020 of 0.9944075 by taking the average of trades on August 18, 2020 and August 19, 2020.