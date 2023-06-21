Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amgen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMGN   US0311621009

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:10:16 2023-06-21 am EDT
226.84 USD   -0.77%
Amgen Gets FDA Approval for Blincyto Supplemental Biologics License Application
DJ
09:01aFda grants full approval for blincyto® (blinatumomab) to treat minimal residual disease-positive b-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia
PR
06/20Five Questions After Amgen v. Sanofi
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amgen Gets FDA Approval for Blincyto Supplemental Biologics License Application

06/21/2023 | 09:47am EDT
By Chris Wack


Amgen said Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its supplemental biologics license application for Blincyto, a treatment known pharmaceutically as blinatumomab that treas CD19-positive B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia in adult and pediatric patients.

The FDA approval converts Blincyto's accelerated approval to a full approval. In a Phase 2 study, roughly 80% of adult patients treated with blinatumomab experienced a complete minimal residual disease response, the company said.

Amgen also said it is continuing Blincyto studies aimed at treating patients with minimal residual disease-negative B-ALL, minimizing chemotherapy, and addressing unmet patient needs, including a clinical investigation of a subcutaneous formulation.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-23 0946ET

Analyst Recommendations on AMGEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 28 139 M - -
Net income 2023 8 160 M - -
Net Debt 2023 26 342 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 3,71%
Capitalization 122 B 122 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,28x
EV / Sales 2024 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 25 200
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 228,59 $
Average target price 253,55 $
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Senior VP-Translational Sciences & Oncology
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Mike Zahigian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMGEN INC.-12.56%122 142
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.03%459 149
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY23.54%429 024
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.23%357 859
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.65%279 702
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.13%247 634
