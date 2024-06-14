By Sabela Ojea

Amgen said the Food and Drug Administration has approved Blincyto to treat an aggressive type of blood cancer.

The biotechnology company on Friday said the approval is aimed at adult and pediatric patients one month or older with CD19-positive Philadelphia chromosome-negative B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

The approval is mainly based on a Phase 3 clinical trial, the company said.

Blincyto was responsible for $244 million in sales in Amgen's first quarter, driven by prescriptions for patients with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the company said in May. The FDA's approval expands the use of the drug.

