This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer Amgen Inc. published this content on 11 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2024 18:09:07 UTC.

Three of Amgen's top leaders hailed southern California's growing reputation for biotech innovation and noted our company's own contributions to it in remarks at the Los Angeles Bioscience Ecosystem Summit Twenty24, also known as LABEST 2024, which took place at the University of California Los Angeles on May 23, 2024. [...]