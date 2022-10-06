Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amgen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMGN   US0311621009

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
230.94 USD   -1.23%
05:52pAmgen : Officially Opens New State-Of-The-Art R&D Site In San Francisco
PU
12:41pAmgen Opens R&D Site in San Francisco Bay Area
MT
09:01aAmgen opens new state-of-the-art research and development laboratory site in san francisco bay area
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amgen : Officially Opens New State-Of-The-Art R&D Site In San Francisco

10/06/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The official grand opening of Amgen's cutting-edge research and development (R&D) site, the new home of Amgen San Francisco (ASF), was marked by a ribbon-cutting event on October 6 in the Bay Area's biotech hub of Oyster Point. The new facility is a 245,000-square foot, nine-story building that holds up to 650 staff who work across 24 different functions. Amgen's CEO Bob Bradway and R&D executive vice president David Reese attended the event, along with local business and government leaders, including South San Francisco Mayor Mark Nagales who announced a City Proclamation of "Amgen Day" in South San Francisco.

Members of Amgen's senior leadership team, including CEO Bob Bradway (right), touring a new lab space, along with Amgen San Francisco-based scientists.

"Our new site is home to a perfect combination of technology and biotech innovation, making Amgen an attractive place for local scientific professionals looking to build an inspirational, rewarding career," said Saptarsi Haldar, vice president of cardiometabolic research and site head for Amgen San Francisco, in the day's press release. "The team is deeply committed to the evolution of cutting-edge science, and highly motivated to ensure we're prepared to meet the future needs of patients living with cancer, inflammatory disease and cardiometabolic diseases."

Amgen was among the original biotech companies to emerge from California in the 1980s-one of only two still operating independently today-and the biotech leader has maintained a robust R&D presence in the San Francisco Bay Area for almost 20 years. The new site is Amgen's second largest R&D facility globally, after Amgen's headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California.

In addition to open workspaces and modular labs designed to foster collaboration and teamwork among scientists, the facility also meets high standards for environmental sustainability, in line with Amgen's ambitious environmental sustainability goals, which include making the company's operations carbon neutral by 2027.

Amgen's new cutting-edge R&D facility in the Bay Area's biotech hub of Oyster Point.

The new building includes sustainable materials in areas like flooring, carpet tile and green living walls, and it has already achieved LEED certification and Fitwel certifications. The site is also applying for TRUE (zero waste) and WELL (healthy building) certifications, and it is a pilot site for MyGreenLabs, a United Nations-recognized certification focusing on minimizing the environmental impact of laboratory operations.

Visit @amgenbiotech on TikTok for videos from the ribbon-cutting event, and check out Places of Amgen: San Francisco on Instagram to learn more about Amgen's R&D presence in the Bay Area.

Disclaimer

Amgen Inc. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 21:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMGEN INC.
05:52pAmgen : Officially Opens New State-Of-The-Art R&D Site In San Francisco
PU
12:41pAmgen Opens R&D Site in San Francisco Bay Area
MT
09:01aAmgen opens new state-of-the-art research and development laboratory site in san franci..
PR
07:45aRBC Trims Price Target on Amgen to $235 From $236, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
09/27AstraZeneca Says Bronchial Asthma Treatment Approved in Japan
MT
09/22US Stocks End Lower Thursday Despite Healthcare Gains
MT
09/22US Stocks End Lower Thursday Despite Surge in Healthcare Shares
MT
09/21EU approves AstraZeneca-Amgen treatment for severe asthma
RE
09/19Novartis' Biosimilar for Osteoporosis Drug Xgeva Matches Reference Therapy in Safety, E..
MT
09/16Amgen : Is Ready to Meet Growing Demand for Innovative Medicines, Says Bradway in Bloomber..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMGEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 145 M - -
Net income 2022 6 293 M - -
Net Debt 2022 27 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 3,32%
Capitalization 125 B 125 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,82x
EV / Sales 2023 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 24 200
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 233,82 $
Average target price 249,81 $
Spread / Average Target 6,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Senior VP-Translational Sciences & Oncology
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Mike Zahigian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMGEN INC.3.93%125 078
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.48%434 104
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.43%315 249
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.48%273 724
ABBVIE INC.5.86%253 421
PFIZER, INC.-25.28%247 617