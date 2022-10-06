Amgen : Officially Opens New State-Of-The-Art R&D Site In San Francisco

The official grand opening of Amgen's cutting-edge research and development (R&D) site, the new home of Amgen San Francisco (ASF), was marked by a ribbon-cutting event on October 6 in the Bay Area's biotech hub of Oyster Point. The new facility is a 245,000-square foot, nine-story building that holds up to 650 staff who work across 24 different functions. Amgen's CEO Bob Bradway and R&D executive vice president David Reese attended the event, along with local business and government leaders, including South San Francisco Mayor Mark Nagales who announced a City Proclamation of "Amgen Day" in South San Francisco.

Members of Amgen's senior leadership team, including CEO Bob Bradway (right), touring a new lab space, along with Amgen San Francisco-based scientists.

"Our new site is home to a perfect combination of technology and biotech innovation, making Amgen an attractive place for local scientific professionals looking to build an inspirational, rewarding career," said Saptarsi Haldar, vice president of cardiometabolic research and site head for Amgen San Francisco, in the day's press release. "The team is deeply committed to the evolution of cutting-edge science, and highly motivated to ensure we're prepared to meet the future needs of patients living with cancer, inflammatory disease and cardiometabolic diseases."

Amgen was among the original biotech companies to emerge from California in the 1980s-one of only two still operating independently today-and the biotech leader has maintained a robust R&D presence in the San Francisco Bay Area for almost 20 years. The new site is Amgen's second largest R&D facility globally, after Amgen's headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California.

In addition to open workspaces and modular labs designed to foster collaboration and teamwork among scientists, the facility also meets high standards for environmental sustainability, in line with Amgen's ambitious environmental sustainability goals, which include making the company's operations carbon neutral by 2027.

Amgen's new cutting-edge R&D facility in the Bay Area's biotech hub of Oyster Point.

The new building includes sustainable materials in areas like flooring, carpet tile and green living walls, and it has already achieved LEED certification and Fitwel certifications. The site is also applying for TRUE (zero waste) and WELL (healthy building) certifications, and it is a pilot site for MyGreenLabs, a United Nations-recognized certification focusing on minimizing the environmental impact of laboratory operations.

