Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amgen Inc.    AMGN

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amgen : On Pace for Eight-Day Losing Streak, Longest Since October 2017 -- Data Talk

11/25/2020 | 02:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is currently at $219.72, down $0.75 or 0.34%

-- Would be lowest close since Oct. 30, 2020, when it closed at $216.94

-- Currently down eight consecutive days; down 7.43% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Oct. 30, 2017, when it fell for eight straight trading days

-- Worst eight day stretch since the eight days ending Oct. 28, 2020, when it fell 8.2%

-- Up 1.28% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Aug. 2020, when it rose 3.54%

-- Down 8.86% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2016, when it fell 9.93%

-- Down 15.8% from its all-time closing high of $260.95 on July 20, 2020

-- Down 6.32% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 27, 2019), when it closed at $234.54

-- Down 15.8% from its 52 week closing high of $260.95 on July 20, 2020

-- Up 20.56% from its 52 week closing low of $182.24 on March 12, 2020

-- Traded as low as $219.51; lowest intraday level since Nov. 3, 2020, when it hit $218.46

-- Down 0.43% at today's intraday low

-- Subtracted 4.93 points from the DJIA so far today

-- All data as of 2:34:58 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-20 1454ET

All news about AMGEN INC.
02:55pAMGEN : On Pace for Eight-Day Losing Streak, Longest Since October 2017 -- Data ..
DJ
11/24AMGEN : to Transition Development and Commercial Rights for Omecamtiv Mecarbil a..
AQ
11/23AMGEN : Ending Heart-Failure Collaboration With Cytokinetics
DJ
11/20ENTERA BIO LTD : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Cli..
AQ
11/20AMGEN : BeiGene Announces the Approval of XGEVA in China for the Prevention of S..
AQ
11/20AMGEN : Federal Court Of Appeal Upholds First Trial Judgment Under New PM(NOC) R..
AQ
11/20Pfizer suffers setback in ENBREL battle of patent infringement claim
AQ
11/13AMGEN : To Present At The Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
PR
11/13AMGEN : Cytokinetics heart failure drug succeeds but slightly higher death rate ..
RE
11/13AMGEN INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 380 M - -
Net income 2020 7 038 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18 313 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
Yield 2020 2,90%
Capitalization 128 B 128 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,78x
EV / Sales 2021 5,41x
Nbr of Employees 23 400
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 251,24 $
Last Close Price 220,46 $
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Esteban Santos Executive Vice President-Operations
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN INC.-8.55%128 345
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.37%378 744
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.28%281 946
PFIZER INC.-6.59%203 437
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.89%202 757
NOVARTIS AG-12.66%200 273
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ