Amgen : On Pace for Eight-Day Losing Streak, Longest Since October 2017 -- Data Talk

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is currently at $219.72, down $0.75 or 0.34%

-- Would be lowest close since Oct. 30, 2020, when it closed at $216.94

-- Currently down eight consecutive days; down 7.43% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Oct. 30, 2017, when it fell for eight straight trading days

-- Worst eight day stretch since the eight days ending Oct. 28, 2020, when it fell 8.2%

-- Up 1.28% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Aug. 2020, when it rose 3.54%

-- Down 8.86% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2016, when it fell 9.93%

-- Down 15.8% from its all-time closing high of $260.95 on July 20, 2020

-- Down 6.32% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 27, 2019), when it closed at $234.54

-- Down 15.8% from its 52 week closing high of $260.95 on July 20, 2020

-- Up 20.56% from its 52 week closing low of $182.24 on March 12, 2020

-- Traded as low as $219.51; lowest intraday level since Nov. 3, 2020, when it hit $218.46

-- Down 0.43% at today's intraday low

-- Subtracted 4.93 points from the DJIA so far today

-- All data as of 2:34:58 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-20 1454ET