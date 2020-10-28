Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amgen Inc.    AMGN

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amgen : Osteoporosis drug helps Amgen third-quarter profit beat estimates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 06:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Amgen sign is seen at the company's office in South San Francisco

(Reuters) - Amgen Inc on Wednesday said third-quarter adjusted profit rose 17% due to stronger sales of drugs such as osteoporosis treatment Prolia and psoriasis medication Otezla, bucking challenges from lower drug prices and COVID-19.

The company said more patients had resumed interacting with their doctors in the third quarter than earlier in the health crisis, but prescribing volumes remained "modestly below" pre-pandemic levels.

Prescriptions for drugs including rheumatology medicine Enrbel will continue to be affected by the pandemic and Amgen has factored COVID-19 into revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and the beginning of next year, it said on its quarterly call.

The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to $15.80 to $16.15 per share, from a previous range of $15.10 to $15.75, and narrowed its revenue estimate. It now expects revenue of $25.1 billion to $25.5 billion versus it prior forecast of $25.0 billion to $25.6 billion.

The company reported a third-quarter adjusted profit $4.37 per share, beating the average estimate of $3.81 per share, as compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue for the quarter rose 12% to $6.4 billion, in line with analyst estimates of $6.38 billion.

Sales of Prolia rose 11% to $701 million, ahead of the average analyst estimate of $688 million.

Psoriasis drug Otezla, acquired from Celgene Corp in November, had sales of $538 million for the quarter. Amgen said Otezla is expected to maintain its double-digit year-on-year volume growth trend, adding that as an oral pill, it is less affected by COVID-19.

Sales of Amgen's older arthritis drug Enbrel fell 3% year-on-year to $1.3 billion as the drug continued to lose market share in the quarter.

Amgen posted net income of $2.02 billion, or $3.43 per share, compared with a profit of $1.97 billion, or $3.27 a share, a year ago.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley and Carl O'Donnell; additional reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Sam Holmes)

By Deena Beasley and Carl O'Donnell


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMGEN INC.
11:16aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, Deutsche Bank, Sony
10/27AMGEN : Announces Webcast Of 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
PR
10/27AMGEN : Announces Participation Of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Adaptive C..
PR
10/24To Find a Coronavirus Vaccine, GlaxoSmithKline Is Bonding With Its Biggest Co..
DJ
10/23AMGEN INC. : quaterly earnings release
10/21AMGEN : Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter Dividend
PR
10/19AMGEN : Applying the Power of Omics to R&D
PU
10/19AMGEN : How Some Amgen Scientists, Researchers Navigate COVID-19 Complacency
PU
10/18Tax Increase for Corporations Looks More Likely as Election Nears
DJ
10/09AMGEN : Cytokinetics And Servier Announce Topline Results From GALACTIC-HF, A Ph..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 388 M - -
Net income 2020 6 842 M - -
Net Debt 2020 20 309 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
Yield 2020 2,83%
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,79x
EV / Sales 2021 5,52x
Nbr of Employees 23 400
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 257,84 $
Last Close Price 223,46 $
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Esteban Santos Executive Vice President-Operations
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN INC.-10.05%130 879
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.12%376 848
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.22%283 828
PFIZER INC.-7.96%207 994
MERCK & CO., INC.-16.09%197 256
NOVARTIS AG-19.31%180 257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group