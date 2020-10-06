Log in
AMGEN INC.

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amgen : Undruggable Targets Meet Their Match in New Amgen Science Cartoon

10/06/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

Medicines that work through a principle known as induced proximity could represent a sea change in drug design. Instead of trying to grapple with difficult targets on their own, these molecular matchmakers get powerful friends to do the heavy lifting. View the video above to hear Ray Deshaies, senior vice president, Global Research, narrate an animated look at this new paradigm in action. For more information on this next age of innovation, visit Amgen Science.

In case you missed it, Ray was joined by Carolyn Bertozzi, Ph.D., Professor of Chemistry at Stanford University, Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and Baker Family Co-Director at Stanford ChEM-H, in a conversation to explore the future of multispecific medicines during Amgen's first LinkedIn Live event.

Disclaimer

Amgen Inc. published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 21:14:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 393 M - -
Net income 2020 6 894 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
Yield 2020 2,47%
Capitalization 150 B 150 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,67x
EV / Sales 2021 6,34x
Nbr of Employees 23 400
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 261,04 $
Last Close Price 256,01 $
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Esteban Santos Executive Vice President-Operations
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN INC.6.20%149 943
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.62%390 263
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.53%297 897
MERCK & CO., INC.-10.68%205 476
PFIZER INC.-7.15%204 215
NOVARTIS AG-12.19%194 215
