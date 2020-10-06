Amgen : Undruggable Targets Meet Their Match in New Amgen Science Cartoon

Medicines that work through a principle known as induced proximity could represent a sea change in drug design. Instead of trying to grapple with difficult targets on their own, these molecular matchmakers get powerful friends to do the heavy lifting. View the video above to hear Ray Deshaies, senior vice president, Global Research, narrate an animated look at this new paradigm in action. For more information on this next age of innovation, visit Amgen Science.

In case you missed it, Ray was joined by Carolyn Bertozzi, Ph.D., Professor of Chemistry at Stanford University, Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and Baker Family Co-Director at Stanford ChEM-H, in a conversation to explore the future of multispecific medicines during Amgen's first LinkedIn Live event.