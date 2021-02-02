Log in
Amgen fourth-quarter profit rises, 2021 outlook below Street view

02/02/2021 | 04:21pm EST
An Amgen sign is seen at the company's office in South San Francisco

(Reuters) - Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as sales of newer drugs offset lower revenue from older off-patent medications, but the biotech company forecast 2021 earnings below Wall Street estimates.

For the full year, Amgen said it expects adjusted earnings of $16.00 to $17.00 per share on revenue of $25.8 billion to $26.6 billion. Analysts were looking for $17.03 per share on revenue of $26.45 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amgen said physician-patient interactions remained below normal levels in the fourth quarter and it expects that to continue through 2021.

In a statement, the company said recovery in the latter part of the year is contingent on the speed and effectiveness of the global vaccination rollout.

For the fourth quarter, Amgen reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.81, beating the average analyst estimate of $3.40 per share. The number of Amgen shares outstanding fell 13% from a year earlier.

Net profit for the quarter fell 3% to $2.76 per share.

Quarterly revenue rose 7% to $6.6 billion, in line with analysts' estimates.

Sales of older rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel fell 5% to $1.27 billion, shy of analysts' estimate of $1.3 billion.

Sales of newer migraine drug Aimovig totaled $104 million for the quarter, short of the $115 million projected by analysts. But sales of cholesterol fighter Repatha rose 27% to $253 million, beating Wall Street estimates of $223 million.

Sales of Neulasta, which fights infections by boosting white blood cells, fell 19% to $536 million, while sales of kidney drug Sensipar dropped 58% to $45 million in the face of increased competition from cheaper generics and biosimilars.

Amgen, which produces its own biosimilar versions of drugs from rival companies, said sales of those medicines rose in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Deena Beasley


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 363 M - -
Net income 2020 7 163 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18 283 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
Yield 2020 2,64%
Capitalization 140 B 140 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,24x
EV / Sales 2021 5,84x
Nbr of Employees 23 400
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 255,08 $
Last Close Price 240,43 $
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Esteban Santos Executive Vice President-Operations
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN INC.4.57%139 971
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.39%428 341
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.91%298 794
NOVARTIS AG-3.31%203 812
PFIZER INC.-2.74%198 991
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.43%195 723
