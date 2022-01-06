Log in
    AMGN   US0311621009

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
Amgen in Collaboration Agreement With Generate Biomedicines

01/06/2022 | 09:29am EST
By Chris Wack

Amgen Inc. said it has entered into a research collaboration agreement with Generate Biomedicines to discover and create protein therapeutics for five clinical targets across several therapeutic areas and multiple modalities.

As part of the collaboration, Amgen said it will pay $50 million in upfront funding for the initial five programs, with a potential transaction value of $1.9 billion plus future royalties, and will have the option to nominate up to five additional programs at additional cost.

For each program, Amgen said it will pay up to $370 million in future milestones and royalties up to low double digits. Amgen will also participate in a future financing round for Generate. Additional terms weren't disclosed.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-22 0929ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 018 M - -
Net income 2021 5 559 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21 986 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 3,10%
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,72x
EV / Sales 2022 5,40x
Nbr of Employees 24 300
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 225,14 $
Average target price 237,43 $
Spread / Average Target 5,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Mike Zahigian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMGEN INC.1.28%126 814
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.67%453 386
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.17%331 029
PFIZER, INC.-5.79%312 244
ABBVIE INC.0.35%240 202
NOVO NORDISK A/S-6.69%237 989