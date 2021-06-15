Amgen : Acclaimed Makeup Artist Allan Avendaño and Otezla Patient, Sarah, Provide an INSIDE LOOK at Plaque Psoriasis as Part of New Campaign

From the age of 6, Sarah struggled with her diagnosis of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, an autoimmune disease that appears on the skin as red, itchy patches but starts inside the body.1 For years, she didn't want to talk about her condition with anyone-she just wanted to hide. Sadly, her experience is shared by many. Over 8 million people in the United States live with psoriasis and about 80 percent of people living with psoriasis experience plaque psoriasis.1,2

Sarah joined the INSIDE LOOK campaign to share her journey and to get a psoriasis-friendly makeup tutorial from acclaimed makeup artist Allan Avendaño who also lives with plaque psoriasis. The campaign encourages people to go beyond the surface of plaque psoriasis and learn more about the importance of treating the condition from within. During their time together, Allan and Sarah had the opportunity to connect over their own experiences living with the condition.

Laying the Foundation

Allan began the tutorial by asking Sarah what look she wanted to go for, and she immediately exclaimed that she wanted a date-night ready look for a special night with her husband. Allan was excited to help bring this look to life for Sarah, and the two instantly hit it off after connecting over their shared struggles with plaque psoriasis.

'Meeting another person with psoriasis who is willing to speak openly about the disease and their personal experience with it was very emotional and enlightening,' said Sarah.

Allan started off by explaining that the first step to any look is laying the foundation, even when prepping the skin for makeup application. He gave Sarah great techniques for cleansing the skin and applying moisturizer.

After they laid the foundation for this psoriasis-friendly tutorial, it was time for Allan to help Sarah complete the look.

Highlighting Her Favorite Feature

True to Allan's life philosophy, the final touches on Sarah's makeover focused on highlighting her favorite features. For this step, Allan asked Sarah what she liked most about her face, and she lit up with a smile. Without missing a beat, she immediately noted her smile and lips are her favorite features.

With Allan's guidance, Sarah carefully applied a bold, red lip-a tactic that can also help draw attention away from any active plaques. Sarah even learned a Hollywood trick for lip liner and lipstick, a tip she's excited to continue using for future makeup looks.

Once her makeup was complete, it was time for Sarah's final look reveal and for the two to go deeper about their experiences with plaque psoriasis.

The Importance of Getting an INSIDE LOOK

Following the finishing touches, Sarah and Allan were both ecstatic with how the look turned out. Beyond the tips and techniques he provided, Sarah and Allan talked a lot about accepting who they are and not hiding because of their condition. 'We spoke about learning to embrace our inner selves and that the rest is just a reflection of that. It's a mentality I'll always carry with me,' said Sarah.

While it's not always easy to open up and talk about your disease, for Sarah it gave her a sense of belonging and connection. 'When you are diagnosed with plaque psoriasis, it's a very isolating feeling,' Sarah explained. 'I really appreciated the opportunity to have an open conversation about our experiences and the similarities we shared in our journeys-how we both chose to turn our pain into something positive for others through our work.'

Sarah shared this advice for those living with plaque psoriasis: 'Self-reflection can be difficult, but we all have parts of ourselves we wish we could change, and suffering in silence is never a good plan,' she said. 'It's so important to speak with your doctor about your psoriasis. There is no blanket approach to clearer skin, the disease is as unique as we are. Take the time and invest in learning about what may work best for you.'

