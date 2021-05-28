Log in
    AMGN   US0311621009

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
Amgen : Behind the Discovery of a New Targeted Treatment Option for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

05/28/2021 | 06:37pm BST
KRAS G12C is now actionable!

In the fastest clinical program in Amgen's history, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced approval ofthe first and only targeted therapy for patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Until now, the KRAS G12C mutation was thought to be 'undruggable', but this latest achievement in cancer research brings new hope to those diagnosed with lung cancer.

Watch the video to learn more about this Amgen discovery.

Disclaimer

Amgen Inc. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 17:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 25 955 M - 18 295 M
Net income 2021 6 618 M - 4 665 M
Net Debt 2021 20 957 M - 14 772 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 2,94%
Capitalization 135 B 135 B 95 299 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,02x
EV / Sales 2022 5,63x
Nbr of Employees 24 300
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 250,42 $
Last Close Price 235,31 $
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Mike Zahigian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN INC.3.75%135 198
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.26%444 544
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.34%301 970
PFIZER, INC.5.73%216 351
NOVARTIS AG-4.90%198 746
ABBVIE INC.4.83%198 382