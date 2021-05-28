Amgen : Behind the Discovery of a New Targeted Treatment Option for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

KRAS G12C is now actionable!

In the fastest clinical program in Amgen's history, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced approval ofthe first and only targeted therapy for patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Until now, the KRAS G12C mutation was thought to be 'undruggable', but this latest achievement in cancer research brings new hope to those diagnosed with lung cancer.

Watch the video to learn more about this Amgen discovery.