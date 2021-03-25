Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amgen Inc.    AMGN

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amgen : Celebrating Over One Million Cancer Patients Who Have Received Neulasta® (pegfilgrastim) Onpro®

03/25/2021 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For more than 15 years, one of Amgen's foundational oncology products, Neulasta®, has been used to help reduce the risk of infection due to a low white blood cell count in people with non-myeloid cancer who receive chemotherapy that can cause fever and low white blood cell count.

Now Neulasta Onpro® has reached the remarkable milestone of being prescribed to more than one million cancer patients without having to go back for a next-day injection only visit.

In the U.S., each year more than half a million patients with cancer are treated with strong chemotherapy, which can weaken the immune system and put patients at risk for developing a life-threatening infection, specifically febrile neutropenia (FN).1,2 Considered an oncologic emergency, FN is a condition that occurs when a patient with a low white blood cell count develops a fever.3 Neulasta is meant to be given the day after chemotherapy to help protect against FN, but some cancer patients find it difficult to return to their physician's office the next day. Neulasta Onpro automatically delivers Neulasta at home to reduce the risk of FN and related hospitalizations.

Important Safety Information Regarding Neulasta® Contraindication
Do not administer Neulasta® to patients with a history of serious allergic reactions to pegfilgrastim or filgrastim.

Splenic Rupture
Splenic rupture, including fatal cases, can occur following the administration of Neulasta®. Evaluate for an enlarged spleen or splenic rupture in patients who report left upper abdominal or shoulder pain after receiving Neulasta®.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) can occur in patients receiving Neulasta®. Evaluate patients who develop fever and lung infiltrates or respiratory distress after receiving Neulasta for ARDS. Discontinue Neulasta® in patients with ARDS.

Serious Allergic Reactions
Serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, can occur in patients receiving Neulasta®. The majority of reported events occurred upon initial exposure. Allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, can recur within days after the discontinuation of initial anti-allergic treatment. Permanently discontinue Neulasta® in patients with serious allergic reactions.

Allergies to Acrylics
The on-body injector for Neulasta® uses acrylic adhesive. For patients who have reactions to acrylic adhesives, use of this product may result in a significant reaction.

Use in Patients with Sickle Cell Disorders
Severe sickle cell crises can occur in patients with sickle cell disorders receiving Neulasta®. Severe and sometimes fatal sickle cell crises can occur in patients with sickle cell disorders receiving filgrastim, the parent compound of pegfilgrastim.

Glomerulonephritis
Glomerulonephritis has been reported in patients receiving Neulasta®. The diagnoses were based upon azotemia, hematuria (microscopic and macroscopic), proteinuria, and renal biopsy. Generally, events of glomerulonephritis resolved after withdrawal of Neulasta®. If glomerulonephritis is suspected, evaluate for cause. If causality is likely, consider dose‐reduction or interruption of Neulasta®.

Leukocytosis
White blood cell counts of 100 x 109/L or greater have been observed in patients receiving pegfilgrastim. Monitoring of CBCs during pegfilgrastim therapy is recommended.

Capillary Leak Syndrome
Capillary leak syndrome has been reported after granulocyte colony‐stimulating factor (G‐CSF) administration, including Neulasta®, and is characterized by hypotension, hypoalbuminemia, edema, and hemoconcentration. Episodes vary in frequency, severity and may be life‐threatening if treatment is delayed. Patients who develop symptoms of capillary leak syndrome should be closely monitored and receive standard symptomatic treatment, which may include a need for intensive care.

Potential for Tumor Growth Stimulatory Effects on Malignant Cells
The granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) receptor, through which pegfilgrastim and filgrastim act, has been found on tumor cell lines. The possibility that pegfilgrastim acts as a growth factor for any tumor type, including myeloid malignancies and myelodysplasia, diseases for which pegfilgrastim is not approved, cannot be excluded. The most common adverse reactions (≥ 5% difference in incidence) in placebo-controlled clinical trials are bone pain and pain in extremity.

Please see additional Neulasta® Safety Information, by visiting https://www.amgen.com/products.

Please see the Neulasta® Full Prescribing Information by clicking here.

Disclaimer

Amgen Inc. published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 19:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMGEN INC.
03:11pAMGEN  : Celebrating Over One Million Cancer Patients Who Have Received Neulasta..
PU
03/22INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Amgen Makes Tax Sale Interrupting 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
03/22INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Amgen Makes Shares Sale for Tax Slowing 90-Day Buy T..
MT
03/22INSIDER TRENDS : Amgen Insider Sells Stock for Taxes Interrupting 90-Day Buy Tre..
MT
03/22INSIDER TRENDS : Amgen Insider Disposes of Shares for Tax Slowing 90-Day Buy Tre..
MT
03/22INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Amgen Sells Stock for Taxes Interrupting 90-Day Buy ..
MT
03/22AMGEN  : Standing With Our Asian American and Pacific Islander Staff
PU
03/18MENTORING WOMEN : Amgen's Commitment to Developing Diverse Leaders
PU
03/17Industrials Climb as Fed Holds Steady on Rates -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
03/17Dow Closes Above 33000 for First Time
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 475 M - -
Net income 2021 7 616 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 142 B 142 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,98x
EV / Sales 2022 5,64x
Nbr of Employees 24 300
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 253,33 $
Last Close Price 245,47 $
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Mike Zahigian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN INC.6.58%136 283
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.88%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.41%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-3.94%197 523
ABBVIE INC.-3.82%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.80%192 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ