Amgen Inc.

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amgen : Congratulations to Amgen's 2020 Environmental Champions!

04/05/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
Each year, Amgen celebrates the contributions and accomplishments of staff who use their time, talents, and innovative ideas to make progress for the environment at work and in the community. These sustainability-minded staff members exemplify how environmentally friendly actions contribute to a more socially responsible Amgen.

Wendy Delgado, senior quality engineer, Amgen Thousand Oaks

Wendy Delgado influences others with her environmental actions at work and in the community. She is a volunteer member of the Environmental Sustainability Advocates team at Amgen's headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California. Delgado continually volunteers to support environmental outreach events such as Earth Day, and she leads beach clean-up events, empowering her colleagues to come together and contribute to a healthier community. She is a highly respected and an active member of Amgen's Latin Employee Network (ALEN), and she has been recognized for her community service, when the city of Burbank recognized her as a Burbank Waste Warrior. She stays involved with academic groups such as California Parent Teachers Students Association and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets, where she serves as an instructor to help influence the next generation of environmental stewards. Each year she enjoys volunteering at Ventura County middle school as a Science Fair Judge.

Wendy Delgado influences others with her environmental actions at work and in the community.

Ken Chong, senior engineer, Amgen Singapore

Ken Chong has been a driving force ensuring that Amgen's manufacturing facility in Singapore continually becomes more environmentally sustainable.He is a key member of the Sustainability Committee and, as a Certified Energy Manager, he tracks the energy usage of carbon dioxide emissions and other utilities. In his role, Chong supports Amgen's corporate goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Some of these projects include solar street light installation and chilled water pump optimization. In his community, Chong is part of the Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers' Advisory Council (BMAC). His involvement in the BMAC community is a benefit to both Amgen and the biopharmaceutical sector in Singapore.

Ken Chong has been a driving force ensuring that Amgen's manufacturing facility in Singapore continually becomes more environmentally sustainable.

Amgen Dun Laoghaire Site Validation Next Generational Cleaning Team

At Amgen's facility in Dun Laoghaire, Ireland, the Site Validation Next Generational Cleaning Team innovated a new approach to cleaning and validation that uses less energy and requires fewer people and less work overall. Their initiatives include a new approach to reducing water usage by optimizing cycle times and extension on clean hold times from seven to 30 days. This has led to operation savings of 198 labor days and 2.2 million liters (about 581,000 gallons) of water in 2020.

The Site Validation Next Generational Cleaning Team innovated a new approach to cleaning and validation that uses less energy, requires fewer people and less work overall.

Disclaimer

Amgen Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 21:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
