Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amgen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMGN   US0311621009

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amgen : Innovation for Patients at Heart of European Hematology Association Conference

06/07/2021 | 12:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cancer research is a global endeavor, and each year the European Hematology Association (EHA) annual conference, taking place this year on June 9-17, serves as an unparalleled opportunity for the global cancer community to share the latest research and advancements in hematology and blood cancers.

At this year's virtual conference Amgen will share new data from across its hematology portfolio in several difficult-to-treat blood cancers with high unmet medical need including acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma, and also in immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). These presentations underscore how continued advancements in oncology therapies, and commitment to innovation, can move the needle on delivering the best care for patients.

'Researching and developing innovative therapies for patients with blood cancers is in Amgen's DNA, and remains a focus across our oncology pipeline and marketed products. We're excited to continue investigating and sharing data with our BiTE® platform to address hematologic malignancies, with the goal of bringing the benefits of immuno-oncology to more patients facing these difficult-to-treat cancers' said I-Fen Chang, vice president of global medical and therapeutic area head for oncology at Amgen. 'Our hope is that by focusing on blood cancers with high unmet medical need, such as multiple myeloma and acute lymphoblastic leukemia, we can transform outcomes for patients.'


Learn more about Amgen's pursuit of breakthrough modalities and innovative targeted therapies for these cancers by visiting AmgenOncology.com, and check out the abstracts on EHA's website here.

Disclaimer

Amgen Inc. published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 16:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMGEN INC.
12:13pAMGEN  : Innovation for Patients at Heart of European Hematology Association Con..
PU
10:06aAMGEN  : Oppenheimer Adjusts Amgen's Price Target to $277 from $272, Keeps Outpe..
MT
09:44aAMGEN  : SVB Leerink Adjusts Amgen's Price Target to $238 from $230, Keeps Marke..
MT
06/05AMGEN  : ASCO 2021 Highlights Presentation
PU
06/04AMGEN  : To Present At The Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conferenc..
PR
06/04AMGEN  : Says Bemarituzumab Extended Cancer Patient Survival in Phase 2 Trial
MT
06/04AMGEN  : Update On Biosimilars In Canada - April 2021
AQ
06/03AMGEN  : Employees Describe Toll of COVID-19 in India
PU
06/02SANOFI  : A High Bar For Antibody Genus Claims To Meet The Enablement Requiremen..
AQ
06/02Scandion Oncology appoints Johnny Stilou as new CFO
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 008 M - -
Net income 2021 6 722 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 957 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 2,92%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,04x
EV / Sales 2022 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 24 300
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 251,38 $
Last Close Price 236,85 $
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Mike Zahigian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN INC.3.01%136 083
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.46%437 065
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.53%307 544
PFIZER, INC.6.36%219 150
NOVARTIS AG-3.14%202 285
ABBVIE INC.4.86%198 453