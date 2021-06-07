Amgen : Innovation for Patients at Heart of European Hematology Association Conference

Cancer research is a global endeavor, and each year the European Hematology Association (EHA) annual conference, taking place this year on June 9-17, serves as an unparalleled opportunity for the global cancer community to share the latest research and advancements in hematology and blood cancers.

At this year's virtual conference Amgen will share new data from across its hematology portfolio in several difficult-to-treat blood cancers with high unmet medical need including acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma, and also in immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). These presentations underscore how continued advancements in oncology therapies, and commitment to innovation, can move the needle on delivering the best care for patients.

'Researching and developing innovative therapies for patients with blood cancers is in Amgen's DNA, and remains a focus across our oncology pipeline and marketed products. We're excited to continue investigating and sharing data with our BiTE® platform to address hematologic malignancies, with the goal of bringing the benefits of immuno-oncology to more patients facing these difficult-to-treat cancers' said I-Fen Chang, vice president of global medical and therapeutic area head for oncology at Amgen. 'Our hope is that by focusing on blood cancers with high unmet medical need, such as multiple myeloma and acute lymphoblastic leukemia, we can transform outcomes for patients.'