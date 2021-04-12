Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amgen Inc.    AMGN

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amgen : Members of Amgen's Senior Leadership Receive Their COVID-19 Vaccines

04/12/2021 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As vaccine availability and eligibility have expanded around the world, members of Amgen's senior leadership team were excited to take their turns to get vaccinated.

Dave Reese, Amgen's executive vice president of Research and Development, arrived at a drive-up vaccination site in Southern California sporting his lucky 'Schrodinger's Cat' t-shirt (a nod to the famed quantum theory thought experiment from theoretical physics) to get his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dave Piacquad, Amgen's senior vice president of Business Development, also rolled up his sleeve to get the jab and protect his family, community and co-workers, while Lori Johnston, Amgen's executive vice president of Human Resources, braved her fear of needles to do her part in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Darryl Sleep, Amgen's chief medical officer, was thrilled to finally get his shot, not only to protect himself, but also to play a part in controlling the spread of the virus, saving lives and minimizing the burden on the healthcare system.

'Getting the vaccine was figuratively and literally painless,' Sleep said. 'The toughest part was getting the appointment, but it's worth it.'

Disclaimer

Amgen Inc. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 21:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMGEN INC.
05:19pAMGEN  : Members of Amgen's Senior Leadership Receive Their COVID-19 Vaccines
PU
04/09AMGEN  : Discussing the Pivotal Role Biomarker Testing Plays in Treatment of Lun..
PU
04/07AMGEN  : Tackling Adversity Through Diversity
PU
04/07PRESS RELEASE  : T-knife Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Donald Wuchte..
DJ
04/05AMGEN  : Congratulations to Amgen's 2020 Environmental Champions!
PU
04/05AMGEN  : Olpasiran Could Potentially Drive Long-Term Growth on Expected $1.5 Bil..
MT
04/05AMGEN  : Oppenheimer Adjusts Amgen PT to $275 From $266, Maintains Outperform Ra..
MT
04/01AMGEN  : Widespread COVID-19 Vaccination Underway for Amgen Staff in Puerto Rico
PU
03/31AMGEN  : Gloves on Gloves? Frocks on Frocks? That's Biotech Manufacturing, With ..
PU
03/30Amgen to Acquire Rodeo Therapeutics Corp.
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 468 M - -
Net income 2021 7 613 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 2,77%
Capitalization 143 B 143 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,04x
EV / Sales 2022 5,72x
Nbr of Employees 24 300
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 253,69 $
Last Close Price 248,95 $
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Mike Zahigian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN INC.8.28%143 346
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.46%424 524
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.21%288 043
PFIZER, INC.-0.57%204 161
NOVARTIS AG-3.29%197 172
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.71%193 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ