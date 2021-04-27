Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amgen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMGN

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amgen : first-quarter profit, sales fall; lower drug prices cited

04/27/2021 | 04:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Amgen sign is seen at the company's office in South San Francisco

(Reuters) - U.S. biotech Amgen Inc on Tuesday said its first-quarter sales and profit fell due to a 7% drop in its net drug prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, which continued to limit patient interactions with healthcare providers.

The company's quarterly adjusted earnings per share fell 12% from a year earlier to $3.70, short of the $4.04 forecast by Wall Street analysts, as calculated by Refinitiv.

Revenue for the quarter fell 4% to $5.9 billion - also below analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Net profit fell 8% to $2.83 per share.

For the full year, Amgen said it still expects adjusted earnings of $16.00 to $17.00 per share on revenue of $25.8 billion to $26.6 billion, but lowered its net EPS forecast to a range of $9.11 to $10.71 from a previous $12.12 to $13.17. The company said it now expects a 2021 net tax rate of 14% to 15.5% - up from a previous estimate of 11% to 12.5%. Its adjusted tax rate is now forecast at 13.5% to 14.5%, compared with the previous 13% to 14%.

Amgen shares, which closed little changed at $255.13 in regular trading, were down 2.4% at $249 after hours.

"While our business continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic particularly in the first two months of the quarter, we are encouraged by strong volume trends in many of our newer products and remain confident in the outlook for the full year," Amgen Chief Executive Robert Bradway said in a statement.

Amgen had warned in February that it expected net selling prices for its drugs to fall by a rate in the mid-single digits this year due to increased competition, including cheaper generics and biosimilars.

First quarter sales of its rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel fell 20% to $924 billion, shy of analysts' estimate of $1.1 billion.

Sales of newer migraine drug Aimovig fell 7% from a year earlier to $66 million for the quarter, well short of the $95.7 million projected by analysts. But sales of cholesterol fighter Repatha rose 25% to $286 million, beating Wall Street estimates of $251 million.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Deena Beasley


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMGEN INC.
04:15pAMGEN  : Posts Lower Q1 Results, Reaffirms Full Year Guidance -- Stock Down 2% A..
MT
04:14pAMGEN  : first-quarter profit, sales fall; lower drug prices cited
RE
04:14pAMGEN INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
04:12pAMGEN : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:05pAMGEN  : Earnings Flash (AMGN) AMGEN Reports Q1 EPS $3.70, vs. Street Est of $4...
MT
04:04pGUIDANCE : (AMGN) AMGEN Expects 2021 EPS $16-$17
MT
04:04pAMGEN  : Earnings Flash (AMGN) AMGEN Reports Q1 Revenue $5.9B, vs. Street Est of..
MT
04:03pGUIDANCE : (AMGN) AMGEN Forecasts Q2 EPS $3.70
MT
04:01pWall Street ends mixed as earnings wave nears
RE
12:28pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Amgen Inc, 80.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 2.5% Sens..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 432 M - -
Net income 2021 7 478 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 587 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 2,71%
Capitalization 147 B 147 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,27x
EV / Sales 2022 5,94x
Nbr of Employees 24 300
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 254,45 $
Last Close Price 255,52 $
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Mike Zahigian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN INC.11.79%147 129
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.28%432 080
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.83%289 012
PFIZER, INC.5.03%215 763
NOVARTIS AG-3.85%198 454
ABBVIE INC.3.96%196 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ