Amgen on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is currently at $208.58, up $6.14 or 3.03%

-- Would be highest close since Nov. 12, 2021, when it closed at $211.39

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose 4.67%

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 4.88% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Aug. 17, 2021, when it rose for six straight trading days

-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending Nov. 3, 2021, when it rose 5.29%

-- Down 9.28% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2016, when it fell 9.93%

-- Down 20.07% from its all-time closing high of $260.95 on July 20, 2020

-- Down 7.89% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 7, 2020), when it closed at $226.45

-- Down 19.51% from its 52-week closing high of $259.14 on April 20, 2021

-- Up 4.88% from its 52-week closing low of $198.88 on Nov. 30, 2021

-- Traded as high as $211.79; highest intraday level since Nov. 12, 2021, when it hit $212.88

-- Up 4.62% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 28, 2021, when it rose as much as 10.21%

-- Contributed 40.47 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 12:57:35 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

