    AMGN   US0311621009

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Summary
Amgen on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

12/06/2021 | 01:19pm EST
Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is currently at $208.58, up $6.14 or 3.03%

-- Would be highest close since Nov. 12, 2021, when it closed at $211.39

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose 4.67%

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 4.88% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Aug. 17, 2021, when it rose for six straight trading days

-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending Nov. 3, 2021, when it rose 5.29%

-- Down 9.28% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2016, when it fell 9.93%

-- Down 20.07% from its all-time closing high of $260.95 on July 20, 2020

-- Down 7.89% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 7, 2020), when it closed at $226.45

-- Down 19.51% from its 52-week closing high of $259.14 on April 20, 2021

-- Up 4.88% from its 52-week closing low of $198.88 on Nov. 30, 2021

-- Traded as high as $211.79; highest intraday level since Nov. 12, 2021, when it hit $212.88

-- Up 4.62% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 28, 2021, when it rose as much as 10.21%

-- Contributed 40.47 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 12:57:35 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-21 1318ET

All news about AMGEN INC.
01:19pAmgen on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:49pAmgen Shares Rise After Goldman Sachs Begins Coverage at Buy
MT
09:21aGoldman Sachs Starts Amgen at Buy With $258 Price Target
MT
04:28aAmgen Announces 10% Increase in 2022 First Quarter Dividend
AQ
12/03AMGEN : Bradway Hails Amgen's Progress Against 'Undruggable' Disease Targets at Two Health..
PU
12/03Amgen Raises Fiscal Q1 Dividend 10% to $1.94 a Share, Payable March 8 to Shareholders o..
MT
12/03Amgen Announces 10% Increase In 2022 First Quarter Dividend
PR
12/03Amgen Declares 2022 First Quarter Dividend, Payable on March 8, 2022
CI
12/03Biotech Growth Stocks Set to Benefit from Rising Volatility (REGN, OTLC, AMGN, ILMN, LL..
AQ
12/01Amgen Arthritis Drug Shows Promise as Psoriasis Medication During Phase III Testing
MT
Analyst Recommendations on AMGEN INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 018 M - -
Net income 2021 5 551 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 411 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 3,44%
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,24x
EV / Sales 2022 4,92x
Nbr of Employees 24 300
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 202,44 $
Average target price 238,86 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Mike Zahigian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMGEN INC.-11.95%114 028
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.27%419 583
ROCHE HOLDING AG17.62%341 364
PFIZER, INC.44.09%304 610
NOVO NORDISK A/S64.51%244 010
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY47.55%222 641