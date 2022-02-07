Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amgen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMGN   US0311621009

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/07 05:20:39 pm
223.05 USD   +0.42%
05:56pAmgen quarterly revenue rises; sales fall 1% on pricing pressure
RE
04:21pAMGEN : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
04:18pAMGEN : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amgen quarterly revenue rises; sales fall 1% on pricing pressure

02/07/2022 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc on Monday reported fourth-quarter revenue rose 3%, bolstered by sales of a COVID-19 antibody treatment it manufactures for Eli Lilly and Co.

Sales of Amgen's own drugs fell 1%, however, amid pricing pressure from lower-cost competition.

The biotechnology company will hold a business review meeting on Tuesday to discuss its outlook for 2022 as well as "longer-term financial guidance through the end of the decade.”

"Amgen’s ability to drive growth in the face of a declining legacy business remains a focus for us and investors; thus, the pipeline and M&A strategy are likely to attract significant attention during the business review," JP Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov said in a research note.

Amgen said fourth-quarter adjusted earnings, helped by lower expenses and share repurchases, were $4.36 per share, beating the average analyst forecast of $4.08, as compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue for the quarter totaled $6.85 billion, close to analyst expectations of $6.87 billion.

Amgen said sales volume for the quarter rose 7%, but was more than offset by lower inventory levels and lower net selling prices as competition, including from cheaper generics and biosimilars, pushed down prices for its arthritis, migraine and cholesterol-lowering drugs.

"Fourth quarter individual product performance was generally soft, with bone health the one bright spot," Kasimov said.

Sales of Amgen's osteoporosis drug Prolia rose 17% from a year earlier to $873 million for the quarter, but sales of arthritis drug Enbrel fell 13% to $1.11 billion. Quarterly sales of newer cancer drug Lumakras totaled $45 million, which was short of analyst estimates of $58 million.

Amgen partnered with Eli Lilly in 2020 to increase the supply of Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatments. It did not say how much it received from the arrangement in the quarter, but it contributed to $575 million listed under "other revenue."

Shares of Amgen, which closed at $223.53 in regular trading, were unchanged after hours. (Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Bernard Orr)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. 0.64% 223.53 Delayed Quote.-1.27%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 0.53% 243.55 Delayed Quote.-12.29%
All news about AMGEN INC.
05:56pAmgen quarterly revenue rises; sales fall 1% on pricing pressure
RE
04:21pAMGEN : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
04:18pAMGEN : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:12pAmgen Q4 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Higher; Shares Rise
MT
04:04pEarnings Flash (AMGN) AMGEN Reports Q4 Revenue $6.85B, vs. Street Est of $6.869B
MT
04:03pAmgen revenue up 3% with contribution from Lilly COVID antibody
RE
04:03pEarnings Flash (AMGN) AMGEN Reports Q4 EPS $4.36, vs. Street Est of $4.01
MT
12:14pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Amgen Inc, 77.8% Follow-Through Indicator, 3.3% Sensitive
MT
11:11aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Volkswagen, Nike, Amazon, Toshiba...
05:57aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Futures -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMGEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 998 M - -
Net income 2021 5 575 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21 988 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 125 B 125 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,66x
EV / Sales 2022 5,36x
Nbr of Employees 24 300
Free-Float -
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 222,11 $
Average target price 238,36 $
Spread / Average Target 7,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Senior VP-Translational Sciences & Oncology
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Mike Zahigian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMGEN INC.-1.27%125 107
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.33%451 833
ROCHE HOLDING AG-8.93%302 383
PFIZER, INC.-10.25%297 482
ABBVIE INC.3.88%248 652
NOVO NORDISK A/S-12.04%226 341