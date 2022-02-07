Amgen quarterly revenue rises; sales fall 1% on pricing pressure

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc on Monday reported fourth-quarter revenue rose 3%, bolstered by sales of a COVID-19 antibody treatment it manufactures for Eli Lilly and Co.

Sales of Amgen's own drugs fell 1%, however, amid pricing pressure from lower-cost competition.

The biotechnology company will hold a business review meeting on Tuesday to discuss its outlook for 2022 as well as "longer-term financial guidance through the end of the decade.”

"Amgen’s ability to drive growth in the face of a declining legacy business remains a focus for us and investors; thus, the pipeline and M&A strategy are likely to attract significant attention during the business review," JP Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov said in a research note.

Amgen said fourth-quarter adjusted earnings, helped by lower expenses and share repurchases, were $4.36 per share, beating the average analyst forecast of $4.08, as compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue for the quarter totaled $6.85 billion, close to analyst expectations of $6.87 billion.

Amgen said sales volume for the quarter rose 7%, but was more than offset by lower inventory levels and lower net selling prices as competition, including from cheaper generics and biosimilars, pushed down prices for its arthritis, migraine and cholesterol-lowering drugs.

"Fourth quarter individual product performance was generally soft, with bone health the one bright spot," Kasimov said.

Sales of Amgen's osteoporosis drug Prolia rose 17% from a year earlier to $873 million for the quarter, but sales of arthritis drug Enbrel fell 13% to $1.11 billion. Quarterly sales of newer cancer drug Lumakras totaled $45 million, which was short of analyst estimates of $58 million.

Amgen partnered with Eli Lilly in 2020 to increase the supply of Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatments. It did not say how much it received from the arrangement in the quarter, but it contributed to $575 million listed under "other revenue."

Shares of Amgen, which closed at $223.53 in regular trading, were unchanged after hours. (Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Bernard Orr)