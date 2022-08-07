Amgen says Lumakras plus immunotherapy for lung cancer needs further study

Aug 7 (Reuters) - A small study of Amgen Inc's Lumakras drug
combined with immunotherapy found it helped 29% of advanced lung
cancer patients, but liver toxicity was high and further study
is needed, the company said ahead of the data presentation on
Sunday at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna.
Nearly all of the 58 trial patients treated with the highest
dose of genetic-mutation targeting Lumakras experienced elevated
liver enzyme levels, and about 20% given the lowest dose saw
significant liver toxicity, researchers said.
The findings are the first indication of how well Lumakras
works in combination with drugs that help the immune system
attack cancer - Merck & Co's Keytruda and Roche Holding
AG's Tecentriq.
Lumakras is an oral drug designed to target a mutated form
of a gene known as KRAS that occurs in about 13% of non-small
cell lung cancers, the most common form of the disease, and less
frequently in some other solid tumors.
It was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
last year for advanced lung cancer patients with KRAS mutations
whose disease has worsened after treatment with chemotherapy or
other medicines, but Amgen is testing whether the drug could be
used as an earlier treatment.
The study found that 17 out of 58 patients with advanced
NSCLC - most of whom were previously treated with
immunotherapies - had tumor shrinkage. Among the 17 responders,
the median duration of response was 17.9 months.
"It is not a slam-dunk success with the combination as we
had hoped for ... clearly high doses were not tolerable," Dr.
Bob Li, an oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
and the study's lead investigator, told Reuters. "There still
seems to be a path forward."
Amgen said the next iteration of the study will enroll only
patients not previously treated with an immunotherapy. To limit
the risk of liver toxicity, it will use a low dose of Lumakras
as a lead-in, followed by the combination of Lumakras and
Keytruda. Tecentriq will no longer be part of the trial.
"I suspect we will have data some time next year," said
David Reese, Amgen's research and development chief.
Amgen said it is also starting a study of Lumakras in
combination with chemotherapy as an initial treatment for
advanced NSCLC patients who test negative for PD-L1, a protein
targeted by drugs like Keytruda that helps cancer cells hide
from the body's immune system.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Jan Harvey)