Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amgen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMGN   US0311621009

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
246.25 USD   -0.30%
04:10aAmgen says Lumakras plus immunotherapy for lung cancer needs further study
RE
08/05Pfizer in advanced talks to buy Global Blood Therapeutics for $5 bln - WSJ
RE
08/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Another case of good news is bad news
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amgen says Lumakras plus immunotherapy for lung cancer needs further study

08/07/2022 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 7 (Reuters) - A small study of Amgen Inc's Lumakras drug combined with immunotherapy found it helped 29% of advanced lung cancer patients, but liver toxicity was high and further study is needed, the company said ahead of the data presentation on Sunday at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna.

Nearly all of the 58 trial patients treated with the highest dose of genetic-mutation targeting Lumakras experienced elevated liver enzyme levels, and about 20% given the lowest dose saw significant liver toxicity, researchers said.

The findings are the first indication of how well Lumakras works in combination with drugs that help the immune system attack cancer - Merck & Co's Keytruda and Roche Holding AG's Tecentriq.

Lumakras is an oral drug designed to target a mutated form of a gene known as KRAS that occurs in about 13% of non-small cell lung cancers, the most common form of the disease, and less frequently in some other solid tumors.

It was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year for advanced lung cancer patients with KRAS mutations whose disease has worsened after treatment with chemotherapy or other medicines, but Amgen is testing whether the drug could be used as an earlier treatment.

The study found that 17 out of 58 patients with advanced NSCLC - most of whom were previously treated with immunotherapies - had tumor shrinkage. Among the 17 responders, the median duration of response was 17.9 months.

"It is not a slam-dunk success with the combination as we had hoped for ... clearly high doses were not tolerable," Dr. Bob Li, an oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the study's lead investigator, told Reuters. "There still seems to be a path forward."

Amgen said the next iteration of the study will enroll only patients not previously treated with an immunotherapy. To limit the risk of liver toxicity, it will use a low dose of Lumakras as a lead-in, followed by the combination of Lumakras and Keytruda. Tecentriq will no longer be part of the trial.

"I suspect we will have data some time next year," said David Reese, Amgen's research and development chief.

Amgen said it is also starting a study of Lumakras in combination with chemotherapy as an initial treatment for advanced NSCLC patients who test negative for PD-L1, a protein targeted by drugs like Keytruda that helps cancer cells hide from the body's immune system. (Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. -0.30% 246.25 Delayed Quote.9.46%
ROCHE HOLDING AG -0.02% 316.7 Delayed Quote.-16.46%
All news about AMGEN INC.
04:10aAmgen says Lumakras plus immunotherapy for lung cancer needs further study
RE
08/05Pfizer in advanced talks to buy Global Blood Therapeutics for $5 bln - WSJ
RE
08/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Another case of good news is bad news
MS
08/05Amgen reports second quarter 2022 financial results
AQ
08/05RBC Raises Price Target on Amgen to $236 From $224, Cites 'Another Quarter of Solid Exe..
MT
08/05Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target on Amgen to $257 From $253, Highlights 'Solid Beat' ..
MT
08/05Piper Sandler Adjusts Amgen's Price Target to $265 From $260, Reiterates Overweight Rat..
MT
08/05Amgen Signals Additional $100 Million Hit to Revenue From Foreign Exchange Following Vo..
MT
08/05MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : August 5, 2022
MS
08/05AMGEN INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMGEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 188 M - -
Net income 2022 6 582 M - -
Net Debt 2022 27 064 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 3,09%
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,06x
EV / Sales 2023 5,76x
Nbr of Employees 24 200
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 246,25 $
Average target price 247,76 $
Spread / Average Target 0,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Senior VP-Translational Sciences & Oncology
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Mike Zahigian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMGEN INC.9.46%131 727
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.02%449 879
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.09%286 307
PFIZER, INC.-15.56%276 449
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.46%271 358
ABBVIE INC.2.60%244 068