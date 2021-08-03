Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amgen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMGN   US0311621009

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amgen : says it expects pandemic to limit sales through 2021

08/03/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Amgen sign is seen at the company's office in South San Francisco

(Reuters) - U.S. biotech Amgen Inc on Tuesday said its second-quarter revenue rose 5%, but recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has limited patient interactions with healthcare providers, is expected to hit sales for the rest of 2021.

The pandemic "has suppressed the volume of new patients starting treatment," the company said in a statement.

Amgen also said more competition, including from cheaper generics and biosimilars, would continue to pressure its net selling prices, especially for its cholesterol, psoriasis and infection-fighting drugs.

In addition, the company said it is contesting in the U.S. Tax Court notices from the Internal Revenue Service seeking to increase its taxable income in three prior years by an amount that would result in additional federal tax of around $3.6 billion, plus interest.

The dispute, which will take several years to resolve, involves Amgen's accounting for profits between the United States and Puerto Rico, the location of most of its manufacturing operations, Chief Financial Officer Peter Griffith said on a conference call with investors.

Amgen's quarterly adjusted earnings, helped by share buybacks, rose 4% from a year earlier to $4.38 per share, beating the $4.10 forecast by Wall Street analysts, as calculated by Refinitiv.

The results "look generally straightforward," but the commentary on the pandemic "will moderate enthusiasm," Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said in an emailed comment.

Amgen shares, which rose 1.8% to close at $244.08, were trading lower at $242 after hours.

Revenue of $6.5 billion was in line with analyst estimates as an 8% increase in unit sales volumes was partially offset by a 5% drop in net selling prices.

For the full year, Amgen said it still expects adjusted earnings of $16.00 to $17.00 per share on revenue of $25.8 billion to $26.6 billion.

But the company lowered its 2021 net earnings estimate to $8.84 to $9.90 per share from its prior view of $9.11 to $10.71, and said share repurchases will be at the upper end of its previous estimate of $3 billion to $5 billion.

"This will raise eyebrows a bit given they typically raise guidance for the second half of the year," Yee said.

Sales of newer migraine drug Aimovig fell 16% from a year earlier to $82 million, short of the $95 million projected by analysts. Sales of cholesterol fighter Repatha rose 43% to $286 million, but it too missed Wall Street estimates of $299 million.

Amgen also announced on Tuesday plans to build a new drug substance manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Dan Grebler)

By Deena Beasley


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMGEN INC.
05:56pAMGEN : says it expects pandemic to limit sales through 2021
RE
05:43pAMGEN : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
04:22pAMGEN INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
04:21pAMGEN : Q2 Results Rise, Reaffirms Revenue, Adjusted Profit Outlook
MT
04:17pAmgen Cuts Annual EPS Guidance
DJ
04:17pAmgen's 2Q Profit Drops on Acquisition Write-off, Revenue Growth Beats Wall S..
DJ
04:12pAMGEN : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:06pAMGEN : Earnings Flash (AMGN) AMGEN Posts Q2 EPS $4.38, vs. Street Est of $4.01
MT
04:06pAMGEN : Earnings Flash (AMGN) AMGEN Posts Q2 Revenue $6.53B, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
01:33pAMGEN : Announces Plans to Build Second New Manufacturing Facility in the U.S.
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 028 M - -
Net income 2021 6 696 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21 359 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
Yield 2021 2,84%
Capitalization 140 B 140 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,21x
EV / Sales 2022 5,84x
Nbr of Employees 24 300
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 244,08 $
Average target price 249,87 $
Spread / Average Target 2,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Mike Zahigian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMGEN INC.5.05%137 772
JOHNSON & JOHNSON9.46%453 498
ROCHE HOLDING AG13.88%339 298
PFIZER, INC.19.42%246 075
NOVARTIS AG0.14%225 528
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY46.06%224 166