AMGEN INC.

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amgen to Acquire Rodeo Therapeutics Corp.

03/30/2021 | 04:47pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis

Amgen Inc. on Tuesday said it agreed to acquire privately-held Rodeo Therapeutics Corp.

Amgen said the biopharmaceutical company "develops small-molecule therapies designed to promote regeneration and repair of multiple tissues."

The deal will see Amgen "acquire all outstanding shares of Rodeo in exchange for a $55 million upfront payment as well as future contingent milestone payments potentially worth up to an additional $666 million in cash," Amgen said.

The deal has received the approval of Rodeo's shareholders and board.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-21 1646ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 476 M - -
Net income 2021 7 616 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 2,70%
Capitalization 147 B 147 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,19x
EV / Sales 2022 5,84x
Nbr of Employees 24 300
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 253,33 $
Last Close Price 254,96 $
Spread / Highest target 18,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Mike Zahigian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN INC.9.98%147 256
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.50%437 135
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.46%279 205
PFIZER INC.-1.52%204 272
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.28%198 124
NOVARTIS AG-1.52%198 077
