Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amgen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMGN   US0311621009

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:11 2022-10-11 pm EDT
244.60 USD   +5.36%
02:43pDow, S&P 500 rise after recent losses; investors prepare for inflation, earnings data
RE
01:40pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Advancing in Tuesday Trading
MT
01:19pMidday Report: US Stocks Rise in Choppy Trade While Treasury Yields Mixed After IMF Lowers 2023 Global Economic Outlook
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow, S&P 500 rise after recent losses; investors prepare for inflation, earnings data

10/11/2022 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

CBOE Volatility index hovers near two-week highs

*

Amgen jumps on report of Morgan Stanley upgrade

*

IMF expects U.S. growth this year to be a meager 1.6%

*

Indexes: Dow up 1.1%, S&P up 0.4%, Nasdaq down 0.1%

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 were higher in late afternoon trading Tuesday as investors snapped up some beaten-down shares, but volatility was high ahead of U.S. inflation data and the start of third-quarter earnings later this week.

The Nasdaq was lower, extending recent declines.

Amgen Inc shares were up 6.5%, giving the Dow its biggest boost, after a report that Morgan Stanley upgraded the drugmaker's stock to "overweight" from "equal weight."

Investors were anxiously awaiting the producer price index report Wednesday and consumer price index data on Thursday.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Tuesday that even with a large amount of interest rate increase this year, the central bank has yet to get inflation under control.

The Fed has been aggressively raising rates to curb inflation and is expected to continue with more increases into next year.

Stocks have been hit in recent weeks by worries about how aggressive the Fed may still need to be with hiking rates and the potential impact on the economy.

"A few investors might be trying to bet on a better-than-expected inflation report," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago.

"Sentiment is negative, and markets have been down pretty consistently for the last three, four weeks," he said.

The S&P bank index was down 1.1% ahead of quarterly results from some major banks later this week. The reports are expected to kick off the third-quarter reporting period for S&P 500 companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 333.72 points, or 1.14%, to 29,536.6, the S&P 500 gained 13.86 points, or 0.38%, to 3,626.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.03 points, or 0.12%, to 10,529.07.

"We've been pretty oversold," said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

"It's a matter of people squaring up positions and shorts covering."

Adding to recent fears about the economy, the International Monetary Fund predicted a meager 1.6% growth in the U.S. economy this year.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.37-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.05-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 95 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 19 new highs and 517 new lows. (Additional reporting by reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Ankika Biswas, Devik Jain and Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Arun Koyyur and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
All news about AMGEN INC.
02:43pDow, S&P 500 rise after recent losses; investors prepare for inflation, earnings data
RE
01:40pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Advancing in Tuesday Trading
MT
01:19pMidday Report: US Stocks Rise in Choppy Trade While Treasury Yields Mixed ..
MT
01:18pEquities Mixed Midday After IMF Lowers 2023 Global Economic Outlook
MT
12:43pS&P 500, Nasdaq fall on fears of profit hit from inflation, rate hikes
RE
11:21aAmgen Shares Rise After Morgan Stanley Upgrade
MT
11:01aAmgen Up Over 6%, Best Performer in the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and DJIA So Far Today -- D..
DJ
10:12aWall St falls on worries of lower third-quarter corporate profit; Amgen jumps
RE
09:05aWall St set for muted open as economic worries curb risk appetite
RE
06:37aMorgan Stanley Raises Amgen to Overweight From Equalweight, Price Target to $279 From $..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMGEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 141 M - -
Net income 2022 6 293 M - -
Net Debt 2022 27 029 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 3,31%
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,78x
EV / Sales 2023 5,50x
Nbr of Employees 24 200
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 232,15 $
Average target price 250,81 $
Spread / Average Target 8,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Senior VP-Translational Sciences & Oncology
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Mike Zahigian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMGEN INC.3.19%124 184
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.23%421 747
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY18.26%307 752
ROCHE HOLDING AG-15.35%264 139
ABBVIE INC.2.15%244 545
PFIZER, INC.-29.30%234 316