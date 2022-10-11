Dow, S&P 500 rise after recent losses; investors prepare for inflation, earnings data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
CBOE Volatility index hovers near two-week highs
Amgen jumps on report of Morgan Stanley upgrade
IMF expects U.S. growth this year to be a meager 1.6%
Indexes: Dow up 1.1%, S&P up 0.4%, Nasdaq down 0.1%
NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 were
higher in late afternoon trading Tuesday as investors snapped up
some beaten-down shares, but volatility was high ahead of U.S.
inflation data and the start of third-quarter earnings later
this week.
The Nasdaq was lower, extending recent declines.
Amgen Inc shares were up 6.5%, giving the Dow its
biggest boost, after a report that Morgan Stanley upgraded the
drugmaker's stock to "overweight" from "equal weight."
Investors were anxiously awaiting the producer price index
report Wednesday and consumer price index data on Thursday.
Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester
said Tuesday that even with a large amount of interest rate
increase this year, the central bank has yet to get inflation
under control.
The Fed has been aggressively raising rates to curb
inflation and is expected to continue with more increases into
next year.
Stocks have been hit in recent weeks by worries about how
aggressive the Fed may still need to be with hiking rates and
the potential impact on the economy.
"A few investors might be trying to bet on a
better-than-expected inflation report," said Paul Nolte,
portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago.
"Sentiment is negative, and markets have been down pretty
consistently for the last three, four weeks," he said.
The S&P bank index was down 1.1% ahead of quarterly
results from some major banks later this week. The reports are
expected to kick off the third-quarter reporting period for S&P
500 companies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 333.72 points,
or 1.14%, to 29,536.6, the S&P 500 gained 13.86 points,
or 0.38%, to 3,626.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
13.03 points, or 0.12%, to 10,529.07.
"We've been pretty oversold," said Michael James, managing
director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
"It's a matter of people squaring up positions and shorts
covering."
Adding to recent fears about the economy, the International
Monetary Fund predicted a meager 1.6% growth in the U.S. economy
this year.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.37-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.05-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 95 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 19 new highs and 517 new lows.
(Additional reporting by reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Ankika
Biswas, Devik Jain and Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Anil
D'Silva, Arun Koyyur and Deepa Babington)