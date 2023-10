Oct 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's staff reviewers said on Tuesday that Amgen's late-stage study may not provide enough evidence of effectiveness for its lung cancer drug, as the company pursues a traditional approval for the treatment.

The comments come ahead of a panel meeting of expert advisers to the health agency on Thursday. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing byShounak Dasgupta and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)