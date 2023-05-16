Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amgen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMGN   US0311621009

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-15 pm EDT
233.53 USD   +0.25%
06:15aHorizon Shares Slide Premarket on Report That FTC to Fight Amgen Deal
DJ
05/15FTC to block Amgen's deal to acquire Horizon Therapeutics - source
RE
05/15FTC to block Amgen's deal to acquire Horizon - source
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Horizon Shares Slide Premarket on Report That FTC to Fight Amgen Deal

05/16/2023 | 06:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Colin Kellaher


Horizon Therapeutics tumbled in premarket trading Tuesday following a published report that U.S. regulators will move to block the $27.8 billion acquisition of the drugmaker by Amgen.

Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter, late Monday reported that the Federal Trade Commission is expected to file a lawsuit Tuesday to block the deal on the grounds it would hamper innovation and slow the pace of drug development.

Amgen in December said it would pay $116.50 a share in cash for Horizon, marking the largest healthcare merger announced in 2022.

Amgen said it wasn't aware of any FTC decision on the deal, while Horizon deferred comment to Amgen, according to the Bloomberg report.

Horizon shares, which closed Monday at $112.25, were recently down nearly 17% at $93.49 in premarket trading, while Amgen shares edged up 0.6% to $235.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-23 0614ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. 0.25% 233.53 Delayed Quote.-11.30%
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY 1.13% 112.25 Delayed Quote.-1.36%
All news about AMGEN INC.
06:15aHorizon Shares Slide Premarket on Report That FTC to Fight Amgen Deal
DJ
05/15FTC to block Amgen's deal to acquire Horizon Therapeutics - source
RE
05/15FTC to block Amgen's deal to acquire Horizon - source
RE
05/15FTC to block Amgen's deal to buy Horizon - Bloomberg News
RE
05/12Drugmakers bulk up with bets on weight-loss treatments
RE
05/12AMGN Jakubowitz Law Reminds Amgen Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 12, ..
PR
05/11Amgn Final Deadline Friday : ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Amgen Inc. Invest..
NE
05/11The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
05/11Amgn Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Amgen Inc. Investors of a Class Action Laws..
PR
05/10Amgen Deadline Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action L..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMGEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 28 352 M - -
Net income 2023 7 998 M - -
Net Debt 2023 26 342 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,9x
Yield 2023 3,63%
Capitalization 125 B 125 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,33x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 25 200
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 233,53 $
Average target price 253,16 $
Spread / Average Target 8,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Senior VP-Translational Sciences & Oncology
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Mike Zahigian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMGEN INC.-11.30%124 781
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.98%446 336
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY18.77%412 469
NOVO NORDISK A/S23.88%380 542
MERCK & CO., INC.4.89%295 281
ABBVIE INC.-9.29%258 627
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer