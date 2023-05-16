Horizon Shares Slide Premarket on Report That FTC to Fight Amgen Deal

By Colin Kellaher

Horizon Therapeutics tumbled in premarket trading Tuesday following a published report that U.S. regulators will move to block the $27.8 billion acquisition of the drugmaker by Amgen.

Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter, late Monday reported that the Federal Trade Commission is expected to file a lawsuit Tuesday to block the deal on the grounds it would hamper innovation and slow the pace of drug development.

Amgen in December said it would pay $116.50 a share in cash for Horizon, marking the largest healthcare merger announced in 2022.

Amgen said it wasn't aware of any FTC decision on the deal, while Horizon deferred comment to Amgen, according to the Bloomberg report.

Horizon shares, which closed Monday at $112.25, were recently down nearly 17% at $93.49 in premarket trading, while Amgen shares edged up 0.6% to $235.

