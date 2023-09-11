By Colin Kellaher

Neumora Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company backed by Amgen, on Monday said it plans to sell 14.7 million shares at between $16 and $18 apiece in its initial public offering.

At the $17 midpoint of that range, the Watertown, Mass., company said it expects net proceeds of about $227.5 million, or roughly $262.3 million if the underwriters exercise an option to buy an additional 2.21 million shares.

Neumora, which targets brain diseases, said it expects the proceeds, coupled with its current resources, will be sufficient to meet its working-capital and capital-spending needs for at least the next 30 months.

The company said it would have nearly 154.2 million shares outstanding after the IPO, assuming exercise of the overallotment option, for a market capitalization topping $2.6 billion at the $17-a-share pricing midpoint.

Thousand Oaks, Calif., biotechnology company Amgen currently holds a 24.4% stake in Neumora, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol NMRA.

