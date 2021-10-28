Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amgen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMGN   US0311621009

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/28 11:45:05 am
207.685 USD   +0.53%
11:34aNina Parker on Breaking the Cycle of Asthma
PU
10/27Enterprise software firm Informatica valued at $7.5 bln in stock market return
RE
10/26Building Healthcare System Resilience With Biosimilars
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nina Parker on Breaking the Cycle of Asthma

10/28/2021 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Outdoor adventures, like taking walks in the Hollywood Hills, were always a central part of E! News host Nina Parker's social life-until she was diagnosed with asthma in late 2019. "Living in LA, everyone is very active, and going for a hike with friends is like getting together for coffee," Parker says. "But I thought I couldn't do those things anymore because I felt insecure about huffing and puffing and using an inhaler all the time."

Looking back, Parker feels like she had put herself into an "asthma box"-a mindset in which she had given up on spending time with friends outdoors because she thought that's what people with asthma, particularly asthma that can be considered severe, were supposed to do. It wasn't until she started opening up to family and friends, and worked to find a doctor who helped her establish a management plan for her asthma that she was able to get back to living life more on her own terms.

For many people living with asthma, Parker's story probably sounds familiar. That's why Parker has teamed up with Amgen and AstraZeneca to share her story as part of Break The Cycle, a campaign that encourages anyone living with asthma to work to understand their level of control and partner with a doctor to find a management plan that's right for them. "I'm really excited to spread the word," she says, "because I think a lot of people feel like they're living in a box they may not belong in."

It all starts with a diagnosis

A common misunderstanding about asthma is that it's a childhood illness, and that people who have asthma just need to use an inhaler once in a while when they feel out of breath. The reality is that asthma is a complex spectrum of diseases caused by inflammation in the airway, and it affects everyone differently.

Parker hadn't experienced any symptoms of asthma until she was an adult, when she started to feel like her breathing had changed and things that should be easy-like climbing the stairs-became very challenging. "At first, it was something I just lived with," she says. "But then a couple years ago, I was recording a story for Instagram, and when I played it back, I heard this strange heavy breathing in the background. It took a minute to realize it was me."

That was when Parker decided she needed to seek a diagnosis for her breathing challenges. "It took a while to figure out exactly what was causing my breathing issues, but I went to see a specialist for a second opinion, and that's when I learned I had asthma."

From living in a box to helping to break the asthma cycle

An asthma attack can happen when a trigger, usually some type of airborne particle, like smoke or pollen, gets into the airway, causing the person's own immune system to kick start a cascade of inflammation that constricts their breathing. These attacks can be severe and can require emergency medical care, so it's easy to realize the importance of understanding and managing triggers.

But for Parker, giving up on the activities she loved also had unintended consequences for her overall health. "I stopped working out-stopped doing a lot of things-because I thought I couldn't do it with asthma," she says. "It wasn't until I got a personal trainer, who also happens to live with asthma, that I understood I could still do many of the things I love as long as I take certain precautions.

Being open and transparent about asthma

One of the realizations Parker gained through her asthma journey is the importance of being open and proactive about what's going on with her health. "On TV, I'm known for being very open and transparent about my personal life, but when it came to being active with my girlfriends, I felt embarrassed about needing to slow down or use an inhaler," she says. "What's funny is that after I started talking about my struggles living with asthma, other people in my life opened up about their own experiences with asthma, and it made me feel a lot more comfortable."

The same goes for her experience with her doctor-the need to open up in order find the right match to understand her diagnosis and come up with a management plan. That's why Nina is thrilled to be partnering with Amgen and AstraZeneca to tell this story and reach people who may be living with asthma.

To hear more about Nina's story, and to click through helpful tools and resources to understand and manage asthma, visit BreakTheCycle.com.

Disclaimer

Amgen Inc. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 15:32:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMGEN INC.
11:34aNina Parker on Breaking the Cycle of Asthma
PU
10/27Enterprise software firm Informatica valued at $7.5 bln in stock market return
RE
10/26Building Healthcare System Resilience With Biosimilars
PU
10/26Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Amgen One of the World's Best Workplaces™ i..
PR
10/25ANALYSIS : Capitol Hill drug pricing reform opponents among the biggest beneficiaries of p..
RE
10/21AMGEN : Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $1.76 a Share, Payable Dec. 8 to Stockholders of Recor..
MT
10/21AMGEN : Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter Dividend
PR
10/21Amgen Inc. Declares Dividend for the Fourth Quarter of 2021, Payable on December 8, 202..
CI
10/21AMGEN : Introducing Undruggable, a New Serial Podcast from Amgen R&D Exploring how Multisp..
PU
10/20AMGEN : A Special Edition of Innovation2, brought to you by David and Jim Reese (Brothers2..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMGEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 012 M - -
Net income 2021 5 804 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 276 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 3,41%
Capitalization 117 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,37x
EV / Sales 2022 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 24 300
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 206,58 $
Average target price 243,14 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Mike Zahigian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMGEN INC.-10.15%117 307
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.04%431 043
ROCHE HOLDING AG14.74%335 888
NOVO NORDISK A/S59.43%242 507
PFIZER, INC.18.34%240 919
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY48.17%226 799