Providing Healing, Promoting Hope: Women's History Month 2022

Mentoring Women: Amgen's Commitment to Developing Diverse Leaders
Since its inception in 2016, Amgen's Women Empowered to be Exceptional (WE2) group mentoring program has invested in over 1,000 staff, helping them develop personal networks and grow their business acumen. Find out more about how it works, why it matters and where they are expanding.
Disclaimer
Amgen Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 16:00:02 UTC.