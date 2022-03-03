Log in
    AMGN   US0311621009

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -  03/22 11:08:13 am
231.82 USD   +1.41%
Providing Healing, Promoting Hope: Women's History Month 2022

03/03/2022 | 11:01am EST
Mentoring Women: Amgen's Commitment to Developing Diverse Leaders

Since its inception in 2016, Amgen's Women Empowered to be Exceptional (WE2) group mentoring program has invested in over 1,000 staff, helping them develop personal networks and grow their business acumen. Find out more about how it works, why it matters and where they are expanding.

Disclaimer

Amgen Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 16:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 141 M - -
Net income 2022 7 639 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 569 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,81x
EV / Sales 2023 5,46x
Nbr of Employees 24 200
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 228,59 $
Average target price 246,48 $
Spread / Average Target 7,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Senior VP-Translational Sciences & Oncology
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Mike Zahigian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMGEN INC.1.61%127 331
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.94%436 564
ROCHE HOLDING AG-8.40%304 879
PFIZER, INC.-19.22%268 234
ABBVIE INC.10.47%264 553
NOVO NORDISK A/S-5.42%235 873