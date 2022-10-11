Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amgen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMGN   US0311621009

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-11 pm EDT
245.44 USD   +5.72%
05:00pUS Stocks End Mostly Lower as IMF Cuts 2023 Global Growth Outlook
MT
04:48pUS Stocks End Mostly Lower Following IMF's Stark Global Economic Outlook, BOE Chief Bailey's Hawkish Remarks
MT
04:43pS&P 500, Nasdaq end lower; BoE comments add to market jitters late
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500, Nasdaq end lower; BoE comments add to market jitters late

10/11/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Amgen jumps on report of Morgan Stanley upgrade

*

IMF expects U.S. growth this year to be a meager 1.6%

*

Indexes: Dow up 0.1%, S&P 500 down 0.7%, Nasdaq down 1.1%

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Tuesday, with indications from the Bank of England that it would support the country's bond market for just three more days adding to market jitters late in the session.

Trading was volatile, with investors cautious ahead of key U.S. inflation data and the start of third-quarter earnings later this week.

The Dow ended higher, helped by Amgen Inc shares, which jumped 5.7% after a report that Morgan Stanley upgraded the drugmaker's stock to "overweight" from "equal weight."

All three major indexes fell in afternoon trading after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told pension fund managers to finish rebalancing their positions by Friday when the British central bank is due to end its emergency support program for the country's bond market.

"What caused the latest downturn was an announcement the Bank of England was going to stop supporting the gilt (UK bonds) market in three days," said Randy Frederick, managing director, trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab in Austin.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association urged the BoE to extend the bond-buying programme until Oct. 31 "and possibly beyond."

Growth and technology stocks underperformed as U.S. Treasury yields rose amid concern that U.S. inflation data this week will not stop the Fed's rapid hiking of interest rates. The S&P technology sector was down 1.5%.

The producer price index report is due Wednesday and consumer price index data is due Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.44 points, or 0.12%, to 29,239.32, the S&P 500 lost 23.65 points, or 0.65%, to 3,588.74 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 115.91 points, or 1.1%, to 10,426.19.

The Fed has been aggressively raising rates to curb inflation and is expected to continue with more increases into next year.

Stocks have been hit in recent weeks by worries about how aggressive the Fed may still need to be with hiking rates and the potential impact on the economy.

The S&P banks index was down 2.6% ahead of quarterly results from some major banks later this week. The reports are expected to kick off the third quarter reporting period for S&P 500 companies.

Adding to recent fears about the economy, the International Monetary Fund predicted a meager 1.6% growth in the U.S. economy this year.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.50-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.51-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 104 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 33 new highs and 590 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.65 billion shares, compared with the 11.73 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days. (Additional reporting by Sinead Carew in New York, and Shreyashi Sanyal; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Arun Koyyur and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
