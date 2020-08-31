Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amgen Inc.    AMGN

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/31 03:20:29 pm
253.245 USD   +0.05%
03:17pNasdaq rallies while S&P 500 heads for biggest August since 1984
RE
02:38pGlobal stocks dip but set for fifth month of gains; dollar weak
RE
02:31pStocks dip but set for fifth month of gains; dollar weak
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Stocks dip but set for fifth month of gains; dollar weak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

* World stocks pull back from record

* S&P poised for best August since 1984

* Dollar hits two-year trough as Fed commits to easy policy

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks pulled back from a record high on Monday but was poised for a fifth straight month of gains while the dollar remained lethargic as investors adjust to the policy shift outlined by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week.

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Industrials in the red, the S&P 500 near unchanged while the Nasdaq rose solidly. The S&P is up more than 7% for the month, putting it on track for its best August since 1984; August is traditionally a softer month for stock performance.

The Nasdaq is on track to best the S&P's performance for the month, up nearly 10%.

"It's back to Nasdaq leadership and profit-taking in other parts of the market," said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. "I worry that sentiment has gotten frothy and there's a lot of money in the market that doesn't see any downside risk."

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Monday expanded on Powell's comments from last week, saying that with the U.S. central bank's new policy view, a low rate of unemployment does not on its own trigger higher interest rates. Last week, the Fed said its new strategy plan is to use higher inflation when the economy is robust to offset the impact of periods of weaker prices.

Monday marked the day first trading day for the revamped Dow, with Salesforce.com, Amgen Inc and Honeywell International Inc joining the 30-component index and Exxon Mobil Corp, Pfizer Inc and Raytheon Technologies Corp being removed. Each of the new components was lower on the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 207.97 points, or 0.73%, to 28,445.9, the S&P 500 gained 0.27 points, or 0.01%, to 3,508.28, and the Nasdaq Composite added 117.00 points, or 1%, to 11,812.63.

The dollar edged lower against a basket of major currencies and was set for a fourth straight monthly decline.

In Europe, stocks closed lower on the day as financial shares were weighed down by soft inflation data in Germany and Italy, but managed to close higher for the month. Trading in London was closed for a public holiday.

MSCI's world equity index, which has risen more than 6% in August, is set for a fifth month of gains as massive monetary and fiscal stimulus outweighs concern about the outlook for a world economy battered by the coronavirus. The index hit a record on Monday before reversing course on the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.62% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.14%.

The expectations for the Fed to keep interest rates lower for an extended period again kept the dollar in check, with a fourth straight month of declines marking its longest streak since 2017. The greenback, as measured against a basket of six other major currencies, hit a low of 91.989, its lowest level since May 1, 2018.

The dollar index fell 0.129%, with the euro up 0.34% to $1.1943.

Treasuries benchmark 10-year notes last rose 11/32 in price to yield 0.6933%, from 0.729% late on Friday.

Oil prices gave up earlier gains. Brent crude oil dipped from a five-month high, as global demand struggled to regain levels prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. crude recently fell 0.49% to $42.76 per barrel and Brent was at $45.57, down 0.52% on the day.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Additional reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Leslie Adler)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. 0.08% 253.24 Delayed Quote.5.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.73% 28445.67 Delayed Quote.0.40%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 1.19342 Delayed Quote.6.15%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.76% 39.989 Delayed Quote.-41.69%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.00% 45.5 Delayed Quote.-31.62%
NASDAQ 100 1.18% 12137.685042 Delayed Quote.37.36%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.94% 11805.107897 Delayed Quote.30.35%
PFIZER LIMITED -3.18% 4594.85 End-of-day quote.8.78%
PFIZER, INC. -0.54% 37.705 Delayed Quote.-3.24%
S&P 500 -0.04% 3506.33 Delayed Quote.8.58%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.62% 366.51 Delayed Quote.-11.31%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.62% 805.06 Delayed Quote.-9.74%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION -1.58% 35.705 Delayed Quote.-23.72%
WTI -0.54% 42.782 Delayed Quote.-30.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMGEN INC.
03:17pNasdaq rallies while S&P 500 heads for biggest August since 1984
RE
02:38pGlobal stocks dip but set for fifth month of gains; dollar weak
RE
02:31pStocks dip but set for fifth month of gains; dollar weak
RE
01:36pWall Street mixed as S&P 500 heads for best August since 1984
RE
06:13aSeventh Circuit Addresses Certification Of Securities Class Actions In Wake O..
AQ
08/30The Dow Has Been Revamped. Its Gap With the S&P 500 Is Set to Widen.
DJ
08/29AMGEN : Announces Positive Data From Phase 3B Study Of Repatha® (Evolocumab) In ..
PR
08/26Health Care Down As Growth-Oriented Investors Rotate Into Tech -- Health Care..
DJ
08/26AMGEN : New Amgen Data To Be Presented At ESC Congress 2020 Highlighting Repatha..
AQ
08/25Exxon's Departure From Dow Highlights Market's Retreat From Energy Bets
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 394 M - -
Net income 2020 6 888 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
Yield 2020 2,50%
Capitalization 148 B 148 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,60x
EV / Sales 2021 6,27x
Nbr of Employees 23 400
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 260,65 $
Last Close Price 253,12 $
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Esteban Santos Executive Vice President-Operations
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMGEN INC.5.00%148 251
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.33%404 507
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.16%296 641
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.83%216 629
PFIZER, INC.-3.24%210 661
NOVARTIS AG-14.94%190 576
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group