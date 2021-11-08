Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Amgen Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AMGN   US0311621009

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
Successful Groundbreaking Ceremony for Amgen Ohio

11/08/2021 | 03:08pm EST
At a ceremony last week, Amgen broke ground on its newest manufacturing facility, a 160,000-square-foot final product assembly and packaging plant in Central Ohio, just outside of Columbus. The event was attended by Amgen chairman and CEO Bob Bradway, who grew up in the Columbus area, along with Amgen Ohio site head Sandra Rodriguez-Toledo, and local elected officials and business leaders.

"Although Central Ohio had a bit of a home-field advantage-at least with me-among the dozen-plus locations that Amgen considered for this facility, it's not why we ultimately chose Columbus," Bradway said. "Instead, it was because this area offers advantages that no other region could beat: an attractive and welcoming business climate - a growing and diverse pool of talent - and a convenient, central location that fits well into Amgen's overall manufacturing and distribution network."

Amgen plans to invest $365 million into the site, part of nearly $1 billion Amgen will invest in new manufacturing capacity in the United States, also including a new multi-product drug substance manufacturing facility in North Carolina. Once Amgen Ohio is up and running, the site will bring around 400 new jobs to the local community.

"Amgen Ohio will be a state-of-the-art facility having the latest available digital and robotic technology," Rodriguez-Toledo said at the event. "In addition, it will be an environmentally friendly facility where we will implement technologies designed to reduce energy and water consumption, carbon production, and waste."

Amgen Ohio is expected to be operational by 2024 and will help ensure Amgen continues to provide a reliable supply of its medicines to seriously ill patients.

Disclaimer

Amgen Inc. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 20:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 999 M - -
Net income 2021 5 656 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 615 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 120 B 120 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,50x
EV / Sales 2022 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 24 300
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 213,77 $
Average target price 241,85 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Mike Zahigian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMGEN INC.-7.02%120 409
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.84%430 245
ROCHE HOLDING AG17.90%348 946
PFIZER, INC.32.06%272 541
NOVO NORDISK A/S70.05%257 225
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY56.95%240 247