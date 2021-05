Financials USD GBP Sales 2021 25 955 M - 18 295 M Net income 2021 6 618 M - 4 665 M Net Debt 2021 20 957 M - 14 772 M P/E ratio 2021 20,6x Yield 2021 2,94% Capitalization 135 B 135 B 95 299 M EV / Sales 2021 6,02x EV / Sales 2022 5,63x Nbr of Employees 24 300 Free-Float 99,8% Chart AMGEN INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 30 Average target price 250,42 $ Last Close Price 235,31 $ Spread / Highest target 26,6% Spread / Average Target 6,42% Spread / Lowest Target -21,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President David M. Reese Executive Vice President-Research & Development Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical Mike Zahigian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) AMGEN INC. 3.75% 135 198 JOHNSON & JOHNSON 7.26% 444 544 ROCHE HOLDING AG 1.34% 301 970 PFIZER, INC. 5.73% 216 351 NOVARTIS AG -4.90% 198 746 ABBVIE INC. 4.83% 198 382