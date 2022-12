10:36 ET -- Amgen Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The biotechnology company has agreed to pay nearly $28 billion to buy Horizon Therapeutics PLC in the biggest healthcare deal of the year. Amgen shares are down 1.3%. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

