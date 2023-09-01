14:16 ET -- Amgen and Horizon Therapeutics are among the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Federal Trade Commission agreed to end its legal challenge of Amgen's $27.8 billion deal to buy Horizon. The pact also dismisses the antitrust claims of six states that joined the FTC seeking to block the transaction over concerns that Amgen would illegally bundle its products with Horizon's medicines for thyroid eye disease and gout. The companies expect to close the deal early in the fourth quarter. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-23 1431ET