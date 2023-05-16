Trending: FTC Sues to Block Amgen's Acquisition of Horizon

14:26 ET -- Amgen is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking an injunction that would prevent Amgen's $27.8 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics from closing. The FTC said the deal would allow Amgen to "entrench the monopoly positions" of Horizon's eye and gout drugs. Amgen said it is disappointed in the FTC's decision, but doesn't believe a merger presents competitive issues and will still work to close the deal by mid-December. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-23 1443ET