Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amgen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMGN   US0311621009

AMGEN INC.

(AMGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:10:45 2023-05-16 pm EDT
227.97 USD   -2.38%
02:47pS&P 500, Dow fall, dragged by Home Depot outlook, US retail sales
RE
02:44pTrending: FTC Sues to Block Amgen's Acquisition of Horizon
DJ
02:13pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Falling Tuesday Afternoon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Trending: FTC Sues to Block Amgen's Acquisition of Horizon

05/16/2023 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

14:26 ET -- Amgen is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking an injunction that would prevent Amgen's $27.8 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics from closing. The FTC said the deal would allow Amgen to "entrench the monopoly positions" of Horizon's eye and gout drugs. Amgen said it is disappointed in the FTC's decision, but doesn't believe a merger presents competitive issues and will still work to close the deal by mid-December. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-23 1443ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. -2.12% 228.45 Delayed Quote.-11.30%
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY -15.81% 94.505 Delayed Quote.-1.36%
All news about AMGEN INC.
02:47pS&P 500, Dow fall, dragged by Home Depot outlook, US retail sales
RE
02:44pTrending: FTC Sues to Block Amgen's Acquisition of Horizon
DJ
02:13pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Falling Tuesday Afternoon
MT
01:48pAmgen-Horizon Therapeutics Deal Faces Regulatory Hurdle as FTC Files Lawsuit
MT
01:46pSector Update: Health Care
MT
01:19pTrade commission fights Amgen's $28B purchase of Horizon Therapeutics
AQ
12:52pMonopoly concerns push FTC to sue to block Amgen's more than $26B deal for Horizon
AQ
12:50pDow, S&P 500 fall as Home Depot, retail sales data weigh
RE
12:20pAmgen Fires Back Against FTC's Antitrust Suit
DJ
12:09pUS Antitrust Regulator Says It's Suing to Block Amgen's Acquisition of Horizon Therapeu..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMGEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 28 352 M - -
Net income 2023 7 998 M - -
Net Debt 2023 26 342 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,9x
Yield 2023 3,63%
Capitalization 125 B 125 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,33x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 25 200
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart AMGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Amgen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 233,53 $
Average target price 253,16 $
Spread / Average Target 8,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Bradway Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter H. Griffith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Reese Senior VP-Translational Sciences & Oncology
Darryl Sleep Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Global Medical
Mike Zahigian Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMGEN INC.-11.30%124 781
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.98%446 336
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY18.77%412 469
NOVO NORDISK A/S23.88%380 542
MERCK & CO., INC.4.89%295 281
ABBVIE INC.-9.29%258 627
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer