U.S. Supreme Court rules against Amgen bid to revive cholesterol drug patents

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on
Thursday ruled against Amgen Inc in its bid to revive
patents on its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha over a legal
challenge by French rival Sanofi SA.
The nine justices unanimously upheld a lower court's ruling
that had invalidated Amgen's patents on the grounds that the
Thousand Oaks, California-based drugmaker had failed to provide
a roadmap for recreating the full scope of its claimed
innovation.
Amgen has waged a years-long court battle to restore two of
its patents on Repatha, a drug that can reduce the risk of heart
attack and stroke in people with heart disease, stemming from a
legal fight with Sanofi and its partner Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Amgen sought to patent a group of antibodies that help
reduce so-called "bad" cholesterol. At issue was whether a valid
patent can cover all the members of an identified group, or if
it is limited to only those members of the group specified by
the patent owner.
In 2014, Amgen sued Sanofi and Regeneron for patent
infringement over their rival drug Praluent, which works by a
similar mechanism as Repatha. Both drugs use laboratory-made
antibodies to block a protein called PCSK9 that inhibits the
removal of bad cholesterol from the blood, but they achieve this
result through different chemical combinations.
Bad cholesterol, known LDL, can cause a buildup of plaque in
blood vessels and increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.
Amgen sold nearly $1.3 billion worth of Repatha worldwide in
2022. Regeneron sold $130 million worth of Praluent in the
United States last year, and Sanofi sold more than $400 million
worth in the rest of the world.
The Washington-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit, which hears all patent appeals nationwide, invalidated
Amgen's patents that covered PCSK9-blocking drugs as a group.
The Federal Circuit in 2021 ruled that Amgen's patents granted
by the U.S. government lacked the kind of detailed guidelines
needed to replicate the full scope of its claims without "undue
experimentation."
Under U.S. law, a drug patent must allow a skilled scientist
to replicate an invention without excessive trial and error.
Amgen had asked the justices to find that the Federal
Circuit wrongly applied too high a legal bar by demanding that a
patent explain how to make virtually every possible version of
the invention that could perform the claimed functions. It
argued that a patent need only to "enable skilled artisans to
'make and use' the invention," not account for the full range of
possible forms the invention might take.
During arguments in the case in March, Amgen faced tough
questions from the justices about why its patents described 26
specific examples of antibodies when the scope of its patents
would cover a larger number.
Sanofi urged the justices to affirm the Federal Circuit's
ruling, characterizing Amgen's bid as "a blatant attempt to
corner the market" for cholesterol-lowering drugs.
President Joe Biden's administration, arguing in support of
Sanofi, told the justices that Amgen had not disclosed the
information needed to make to make its patents valid.
