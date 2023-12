Dec 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday declined to grant traditional approval to Amgen's Lumakras for treating lung cancer patients with a specific gene mutation, but did not withdraw the drug's existing accelerated approval status.

Lumakras was approved by the FDA in 2021 under an accelerated pathway, with confirmatory data a condition for gaining traditional approval.

