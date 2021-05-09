Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Amiad Water Systems Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFS   IL0010943905

AMIAD WATER SYSTEMS LTD.

(AFS)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Amiad Water : Filtration for Wastewater Treatment Applications

05/09/2021 | 06:54am EDT
What is Wastewater?

Wastewater is water from any combination of domestic, industrial, commercial or agricultural activities and it can be treated in various ways, depending on source and use. Filtration is part of the process and can involve a combination of physical, chemical, and biological treatment.

The Importance of Filtration

As the demand for clean water increases across the globe, the availability of safe water in many regions is likely to decrease due to climate change and the growing population in developed countries. This makes filtration and reuse even more critical.

Additionally, international regulations are becoming more and more stringent, with each country (and sometimes even each state/region) enforcing strict policies on the quality of wastewater effluent, regardless of the water's intended end-use.

By treating wastewater, the resulting water can then be reused for industry, irrigation purposes and even for drinking water. TheNEWaterproject in Singapore, for example, produces high-quality reclaimed water for potable and non-potable use. Other immediate advantages include a reduction in waste and energy production.

The Benefits of Filtration

Here is a brief outline of the various applications that implement wastewater filtration in their processes, along with the benefits of each.

The Treatment Process

The following is a general overview of the process at a typical wastewater treatment facility, showing the various stages from beginning to end.

We go into more detail on our wastewater application pageon our website. And if you are exploring adding a filtration system for your organization's wastewater treatment process, our experts would be happy to help you choose the best solution for your needs. Contact usHEREfor more info.

Disclaimer

Amiad Water Systems Ltd. published this content on 09 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2021 10:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020
Net income 2020
Net Debt 2020
P/E ratio 2020
Yield 2020
Capitalization 100 M 140 M 140 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 210
Free-Float 23,8%
Technical analysis trends AMIAD WATER SYSTEMS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 315,00 GBX
Last Close Price 330,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target -4,55%
Spread / Average Target -4,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dori Ivzori Chief Executive Officer
Relly Shimko Chief Financial Officer
Yariv Avisar Chairman
Oded Rosen Non-Executive Director
Arik Schor Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMIAD WATER SYSTEMS LTD.29.41%140
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.16.30%8 197
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.8.64%3 514
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.-3.83%1 419
WELLE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP CO.,LTD-13.08%799
ORGANO CORPORATION18.60%769