  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOLD   US03152W1099

AMICUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FOLD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
10.75 USD   +3.56%
04:37pAmicus Therapeutics Shares Fall 7.4% After Hours As FDA Delays Filing for AT-GAA Therapy
DJ
04:32pAmicus Therapeutics' Biologics License Application for AT-GAA Component Faces FDA Deferral Due to Inspection Delays
MT
04:01pU.S. FDA Defers Action on Filing for AT-GAA in Late-onset Pompe Disease
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amicus Therapeutics Shares Fall 7.4% After Hours As FDA Delays Filing for AT-GAA Therapy

10/28/2022 | 04:37pm EDT
By Kathryn Hardison


Shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. fell 7.4% to $9.95 in after-hours trading on Friday after it said the Food and Drug Administration has deferred action on a license application for a biologic component of its AT-GAA therapy.

The company said the FDA delayed the filing because of pandemic-related travel restrictions that kept the agency from inspecting its plant in China.

The company said it is working with the FDA to develop plans for a pre-approval inspection plan.

AT-GAA is an investigational two-component therapy for late-onset Pompe disease. The FDA previously granted breakthrough therapy designation for the drug.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1636ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 340 M - -
Net income 2022 -256 M - -
Net Debt 2022 92,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 912 M 2 912 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,83x
EV / Sales 2023 6,29x
Nbr of Employees 496
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart AMICUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMICUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 10,38 $
Average target price 14,55 $
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley Lewis Campbell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daphne E. Quimi Chief Financial Officer
John Francis Crowley Executive Chairman
Jill Weimer Chief Science Officer
Mitchell Goldman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMICUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.-10.13%2 912
MODERNA, INC.-43.26%56 376
LONZA GROUP AG-32.88%38 368
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-28.96%37 238
SEAGEN INC.-15.10%24 207
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.40%23 867