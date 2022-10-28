Amicus Therapeutics Shares Fall 7.4% After Hours As FDA Delays Filing for AT-GAA Therapy

By Kathryn Hardison

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. fell 7.4% to $9.95 in after-hours trading on Friday after it said the Food and Drug Administration has deferred action on a license application for a biologic component of its AT-GAA therapy.

The company said the FDA delayed the filing because of pandemic-related travel restrictions that kept the agency from inspecting its plant in China.

The company said it is working with the FDA to develop plans for a pre-approval inspection plan.

AT-GAA is an investigational two-component therapy for late-onset Pompe disease. The FDA previously granted breakthrough therapy designation for the drug.

