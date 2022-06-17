Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FOLD   US03152W1099

AMICUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FOLD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
9.350 USD   +11.44%
05:54pAMICUS THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/15TRANSCRIPT : Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-15-2022 11:20 AM
CI
06/10AMICUS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amicus Therapeutics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/17/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Crowley John F
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
AMICUS THERAPEUTICS, INC. [FOLD] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chairman & CEO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O AMICUS THERAPEUTICS, INC. , 3675 MARKET STREET
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
PHILADELPHIA PA 19104
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Crowley John F
C/O AMICUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
3675 MARKET STREET
PHILADELPHIA, PA19104 		X
Chairman & CEO
Signatures
/s/ Christian Formica, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-06-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The sales reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person.
(2) This price is the weighted average price for the transactions reported on this line. The prices for the transactions reported on this line range from $8.00 to $8.05 inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide, upon request, by the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 21:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
