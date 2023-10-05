Amicus Therapeutics : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K
October 05, 2023 at 05:04 pm EDT
Item 1.02. Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.
As previously reported in its Current Report on Form 8-K filed on October 2, 2023, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") entered into a Loan Agreement, dated October 2, 2023 (the "Loan Agreement"), by and among the Company, as the borrower, certain subsidiaries of the Company from time to time party thereto as guarantors, Blackstone Alternative Credit Advisors LP and Blackstone Life Sciences Advisors L.L.C., as the "Blackstone Representative," and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as agent for certain lenders from time to time party thereto. In connection with the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Loan Agreement, the Company completed a voluntary prepayment of all outstanding obligations and paid the applicable prepayment premium, in the aggregate amount of $408,810,113, in each case pursuant to that certain Loan Agreement, dated July 17, 2020, by and among Amicus Therapeutics International Holding Ltd., the Company, certain subsidiaries of the Company, the lenders party thereto, and Hayfin Services LLP (the "Hayfin Loan Agreement"). The Hayfin Loan Agreement was accordingly terminated effective October 5, 2023.
A summary of the material terms of the Hayfin Loan Agreement is set forth in Item 1.01 of the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 17, 2020 and are incorporated herein by reference.
Amicus Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 05 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2023 21:03:10 UTC.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that is focused on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. The Company's portfolio is Galafold (migalastat), which is the approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease. Galafold is designed to bind to and stabilize an endogenous alpha-galactosidase A (alpha-Gal A) enzyme in patients with genetic variants. Migalastat is approved under the trade name Galafold in the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and Japan. Its biologics program in its pipeline is Amicus Therapeutics GAA (AT-GAA), which is a clinical-stage treatment paradigm for Pompe disease. Pompe disease is a lysosomal disorder (LD) from deficiency in an enzyme, GAA. AT-GAA consists of a uniquely engineered rhGAA enzyme, ATB200, or cipaglucosidase alfa, with an optimized carbohydrate structure to enhance lysosomal uptake, administered in combination with AT2221 (miglustat) that functions as an enzyme stabilizer.