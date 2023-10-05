Item 1.02. Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

As previously reported in its Current Report on Form 8-K filed on October 2, 2023, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") entered into a Loan Agreement, dated October 2, 2023 (the "Loan Agreement"), by and among the Company, as the borrower, certain subsidiaries of the Company from time to time party thereto as guarantors, Blackstone Alternative Credit Advisors LP and Blackstone Life Sciences Advisors L.L.C., as the "Blackstone Representative," and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as agent for certain lenders from time to time party thereto. In connection with the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Loan Agreement, the Company completed a voluntary prepayment of all outstanding obligations and paid the applicable prepayment premium, in the aggregate amount of $408,810,113, in each case pursuant to that certain Loan Agreement, dated July 17, 2020, by and among Amicus Therapeutics International Holding Ltd., the Company, certain subsidiaries of the Company, the lenders party thereto, and Hayfin Services LLP (the "Hayfin Loan Agreement"). The Hayfin Loan Agreement was accordingly terminated effective October 5, 2023.

A summary of the material terms of the Hayfin Loan Agreement is set forth in Item 1.01 of the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 17, 2020 and are incorporated herein by reference.