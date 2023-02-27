Presentation: Ph 3 open-label extension study (ATB200-07) of AT-GAA

Cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat clinical trial overview

ATB200-03 Phase III PROPEL study (NCT03729362): compared the investigational two-componenttherapy cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat (cipa/mig) with alglucosidase alfa/placebo (alg/pla) in adult ambulatory patients with late-onsetPompe disease (LOPD) over 52 weeks1

While cipa/mig did not achieve statistical superiority over alg/pla for the primary endpoint of change in 6MWD from baseline to week 52, potentially clinically meaningful improvements in motor and respiratory function and biomarkers were seen at 52 weeks with cipa/mig versus alg/pla 1

ATB200-07(NCT04138277) is an ongoing, open-label extension (OLE) to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of cipa/mig in patients who completed the PROPEL study

We report up to 52 weeks (104 weeks after the PROPEL baseline) of efficacy and safety data from ATB200-07