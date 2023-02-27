Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOLD   US03152W1099

AMICUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FOLD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:09:20 2023-02-27 am EST
13.10 USD   +1.28%
10:55aPresentation : Ph 3 open-label extension study (ATB200-07) of AT-GAA
PU
07:00aAmicus Therapeutics to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
AQ
02/22Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Presentation: Ph 3 open-label extension study (ATB200-07) of AT-GAA

02/27/2023 | 10:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Long-term efficacy and safety of

cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat in ambulatory patients with Pompe disease: a Phase III open- label extension study (ATB200-07)

Benedikt Schoser

Friedrich-Baur-Institut, Neurologische Klinik, Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München, Munich, Germany

Cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat is a novel, investigational, two-component therapy designed to address current challenges in ERT delivery for Pompe disease

1

2

Only 1% of an infused ERT

Once inside the target cell, ERT

reaches the target muscle due

needs to be fully processed

to poor receptor binding

into the form that most

and uptake1

effectively degrades glycogen2

Cipaglucosidase alfa (rhGAA)

3

Following infusion, ERTs are rapidly inactivated due to the pH of the blood1

Miglustat

Enhanced glycosylation

with bis-M6P

Maximal receptor

binding and uptake

into target cells3

Synthesis within CHO cells results in cellularly derived bis-M6PN-glycans

Retained capacity for

post-uptake

processing into the most active form of the enzyme for degrading glycogen3

(enzyme stabilizer)

Minimizes inactivation in the

blood by binding to and

stabilizing cipaglucosidase alfa during infusion and in circulation, which increases availability of active enzyme to muscles3

Bis-M6P,bis-mannose6-phosphate; CHO, Chinese hamster ovary; ERT, enzyme replacement therapy; rhGAA, recombinant human acid α-glycosidase. 1. Do H et al. Ann Transl Med 2019;7:291; 2. Moreland RJ et al. J Biol Chem 2005;280:6780-91; 3. Xu S et al. JCI Insight 2019;4:e125358.

Cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat clinical trial overview

ATB200-03 Phase III PROPEL study (NCT03729362): compared the investigational two-componenttherapy cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat (cipa/mig) with alglucosidase alfa/placebo (alg/pla) in adult ambulatory patients with late-onsetPompe disease (LOPD) over 52 weeks1

  • While cipa/mig did not achieve statistical superiority over alg/pla for the primary endpoint of change in 6MWD from baseline to week 52, potentially clinically meaningful improvements in motor and respiratory function and biomarkers were seen at 52 weeks with cipa/mig versus alg/pla1

ATB200-07(NCT04138277) is an ongoing, open-label extension (OLE) to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of cipa/mig in patients who completed the PROPEL study

We report up to 52 weeks (104 weeks after the PROPEL baseline) of efficacy and safety data from ATB200-07

6MWD, 6-minute walk distance. 1. Schoser B et al. Lancet Neurol 2021;20:1027-37.

ATB200-07 study design and patient disposition

PROPEL (ATB200-03)

PROPEL OLE (ATB200-07)

Cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat

n=85

20 mg/kg cipaglucosidase alfa IV

n=82 (96.5%)

Cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat

+

260 mg or 195 mg* miglustat orally

n=119

Q2W

ERT experienced, n=91

or

ERT naïve, n=28

20 mg/kg cipaglucosidase alfa IV

Alglucosidase alfa/placebo

+

n=38

260 mg or 195 mg* miglustat orally

20 mg/kg alglucosidase alfa IV

Q2W

n=37 (97.4%)

+

placebo orally

Q2W

52 weeks

52 weeks (ongoing)

90.8% of patients remained in the OLE through week 52

Reported outcomes Motor function

  • 6MWD (% predicted)

Respiratory function

  • FVC (% predicted)

Biomarkers

  • Hex4 (mmol/mol)
  • CK (U/L)

Safety

  • TEAEs
  • IARs

Efficacy and biomarker data are reported as change from the PROPEL baseline to OLE week 52 (104 weeks after the PROPEL baseline)

*260 mg miglustat for patients weighing ≥50 kg and 195 mg for patients weighing ≥40 kg to <50 kg; Includes one patient who enrolled on ATB200-07 but was never dosed; ERT-experienced patients are defined as those treated with ERT (alglucosidase alfa) prior to their participation in the PROPEL study. 6MWD, 6-minute walk distance; CK, creatine kinase; FVC, forced vital capacity; Hex4, hexose tetrasaccharide; IAR, infusion-associated reaction; IV, intravenous; OLE, open-label extension; Q2W, every 2 weeks; TEAE, treatment-emergent adverse event.

Patient baseline characteristics in the OLE

Cipa/mig-cipa/mig

Alg/pla-cipa/mig

n=81*

n=37

Median (range) age, years

49 (20-75)

47 (23-67)

Male patients, n (%)

33

(40.7)

19

(51.4)

Race, n (%)

3

(3.7)

1

(2.7)

Asian

Japanese

2

(2.5)

4 (10.8)

Black or African American

0

1

(2.7)

White

71

(87.7)

30

(81.1)

Other

5

(6.2)

1

(2.7)

ERT experienced, n (%)

61

(75.3)

29

(78.4)

Median (Q1-Q3) ERT duration, years

7.6 (4.3-10.2)

7.1 (3.8-10.4)

  • As only four patients in PROPEL did not continue into the OLE, patients in the OLE are representative of all randomized patients in PROPEL

*Excludes one patient who enrolled on ATB200-07 but was never dosed; For ERT-experienced patients only. Alg/pla, alglucosidase alfa/placebo; cipa/mig, cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat.

Disclaimer

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 15:54:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AMICUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
10:55aPresentation : Ph 3 open-label extension study (ATB200-07) of AT-GAA
PU
07:00aAmicus Therapeutics to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
AQ
02/22Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
02/22Amicus Therapeutics Announces Positive Long-Term Data from Phase 3 Open-label Extension..
AQ
02/22Amicus Therapeutics Announces Positive Long-Term Data from Phase 3 Open-label Extension..
CI
02/15Amicus Therapeutics to Announce Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on March 1, 2023
AQ
02/14Amicus Therapeutics to Announce Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on March 1, 2023
AQ
02/13Amicus Therapeutics Announces Presentations and Posters at the 19th Annual WORLDSymposi..
AQ
02/08Amicus Therapeutics to Present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference
AQ
02/03Insider Sell: Amicus Therapeutics
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMICUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 329 M - -
Net income 2022 -223 M - -
Net Debt 2022 0,52 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 633 M 3 633 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
EV / Sales 2023 9,15x
Nbr of Employees 496
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart AMICUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMICUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 12,93 $
Average target price 15,36 $
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley Lewis Campbell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daphne E. Quimi Chief Financial Officer
John Francis Crowley Executive Chairman
Jill Weimer Chief Science Officer
Mitchell Goldman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMICUS THERAPEUTICS, INC.5.90%3 633
MODERNA, INC.-22.47%53 802
LONZA GROUP AG25.14%44 779
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.27%38 916
SEAGEN INC.25.57%30 142
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.14%23 558