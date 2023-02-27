Presentation: Ph 3 open-label extension study (ATB200-07) of AT-GAA

Cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat is a novel, investigational, two-component therapy designed to address current challenges in ERT delivery for Pompe disease
1
2
Only 1% of an infused ERT
Once inside the target cell, ERT
reaches the target muscle due
needs to be fully processed
to poor receptor binding
into the form that most
and uptake1
effectively degrades glycogen2
Cipaglucosidase alfa (rhGAA)
3
Following infusion, ERTs are rapidly inactivated due to the pH of the blood1
Miglustat
Enhanced glycosylation
with bis-M6P
Maximal receptor
binding and uptake
into target cells3
Synthesis within CHO cells results in cellularly derived bis-M6PN-glycans
Retained capacity for
post-uptake
processing into the most active form of the enzyme for degrading glycogen3
(enzyme stabilizer)
Minimizes inactivation in the
blood by binding to and
stabilizing cipaglucosidase alfa during infusion and in circulation, which increases availability of active enzyme to muscles3
Bis-M6P,bis-mannose6-phosphate; CHO, Chinese hamster ovary; ERT, enzyme replacement therapy; rhGAA, recombinant human acid α-glycosidase. 1. Do H et al. Ann Transl Med 2019;7:291; 2. Moreland RJ et al. J Biol Chem 2005;280:6780-91; 3. Xu S et al. JCI Insight 2019;4:e125358.
Cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat clinical trial overview
ATB200-03 Phase III PROPEL study (NCT03729362): compared the investigationaltwo-componenttherapy cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat (cipa/mig) with alglucosidase alfa/placebo (alg/pla) in adult ambulatory patients withlate-onsetPompe disease (LOPD) over 52 weeks1
While cipa/mig did not achieve statistical superiority over alg/pla for the primary endpoint of change in 6MWD from baseline to week 52, potentially clinically meaningful improvements in motor and respiratory function and biomarkers were seen at 52 weeks with cipa/mig versus alg/pla1
ATB200-07(NCT04138277) is an ongoing, open-label extension (OLE) to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of cipa/mig in patients who completed the PROPEL study
We report up to 52 weeks (104 weeks after the PROPEL baseline) of efficacy and safety data fromATB200-07
6MWD, 6-minute walk distance. 1. Schoser B et al. Lancet Neurol 2021;20:1027-37.
ATB200-07 study design and patient disposition
PROPEL (ATB200-03)
PROPEL OLE (ATB200-07)
Cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat
n=85
20 mg/kg cipaglucosidase alfa IV
n=82† (96.5%)
Cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat
+
260 mg or 195 mg* miglustat orally
n=119†
Q2W
ERT experienced‡, n=91
or
ERT naïve, n=28
20 mg/kg cipaglucosidase alfa IV
Alglucosidase alfa/placebo
+
n=38
260 mg or 195 mg* miglustat orally
20 mg/kg alglucosidase alfa IV
Q2W
n=37 (97.4%)
+
placebo orally
Q2W
52 weeks
52 weeks (ongoing)
90.8% of patients remained in the OLE through week 52
Reported outcomes Motor function
6MWD (% predicted)
Respiratory function
FVC (% predicted)
Biomarkers
Hex4 (mmol/mol)
CK (U/L)
Safety
TEAEs
IARs
Efficacy and biomarker data are reported as change from the PROPEL baseline to OLE week 52 (104 weeks after the PROPEL baseline)
*260 mg miglustat for patients weighing ≥50 kg and 195 mg for patients weighing ≥40 kg to <50 kg; † Includes one patient who enrolled on ATB200-07 but was never dosed; ‡ERT-experienced patients are defined as those treated with ERT (alglucosidase alfa) prior to their participation in the PROPEL study. 6MWD, 6-minute walk distance; CK, creatine kinase; FVC, forced vital capacity; Hex4, hexose tetrasaccharide; IAR, infusion-associated reaction; IV, intravenous; OLE, open-label extension; Q2W, every 2 weeks; TEAE, treatment-emergent adverse event.
Patient baseline characteristics in the OLE
Cipa/mig-cipa/mig
Alg/pla-cipa/mig
n=81*
n=37
Median (range) age, years
49 (20-75)
47 (23-67)
Male patients, n (%)
33
(40.7)
19
(51.4)
Race, n (%)
3
(3.7)
1
(2.7)
Asian
Japanese
2
(2.5)
4 (10.8)
Black or African American
0
1
(2.7)
White
71
(87.7)
30
(81.1)
Other
5
(6.2)
1
(2.7)
ERT experienced, n (%)
61
(75.3)
29
(78.4)
Median (Q1-Q3) ERT duration, years†
7.6 (4.3-10.2)
7.1 (3.8-10.4)
As only four patients in PROPEL did not continue into the OLE, patients in the OLE are representative of all randomized patients in PROPEL
*Excludes one patient who enrolled on ATB200-07 but was never dosed; † For ERT-experienced patients only. Alg/pla, alglucosidase alfa/placebo; cipa/mig, cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat.
