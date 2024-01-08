Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.
FOLD
US03152W1099
Biotechnology & Medical Research
|14.06 USD
|+3.99%
|-0.92%
|-0.92%
|Jan. 08
|Amicus Therapeutics Sees Revenue Growth of 21% in 2023
|MT
|Jan. 07
|Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Unaudited Preliminary Revenue Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2023
|CI
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-0.92%
|3 965 M $
|+16.08%
|42 368 M $
|-3.16%
|40 245 M $
|-1.41%
|30 088 M $
|+2.83%
|23 766 M $
|+2.23%
|22 712 M $
|-3.62%
|22 288 M $
|-4.01%
|11 485 M $
|-5.51%
|11 243 M $
|+5.07%
|10 780 M $
