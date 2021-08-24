Amigo : British subprime lender Amigo posts heavy annual loss

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Amigo
said on Tuesday that its losses increased substantially
in the last financial year, as it battles to secure its future
after a court rejected a proposed rescue plan from the company
in May.
Amigo posted a pre-tax loss of 284 million pounds ($389.76
million) for the year to March 2021, compared to a 38 million
pound loss the previous year.
The company's future has been in the balance since receiving
a deluge of customer complaints that it missold them loans in
recent years.
A proposal by the company that would have resulted in
customer compensation being cut was rejected by London's High
Court, after watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority objected.
Amigo said on Tuesday it was continuing to pursue an
alternative scheme of arrangement, and that this provided a
realistic alternative to the company's insolvency.
However, the company disclosed there was a "material
uncertainty" around its ability to continue as a going concern.
"The continuation of Amigo as a business is dependent on our
successful pursuit of a Scheme, our ability to raise capital in
the future to further support new lending, and a satisfactory
resolution of the FCA investigation initiated in May 2020," the
company said.
($1 = 0.7287 pounds)
(Reporting by Iain Withers
Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Mark Porter)