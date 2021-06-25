Log in
    AMGO   GB00BFFK8T45

AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC

(AMGO)
  
Amigo Extends Securitization Facility Waiver Period

06/25/2021 | 02:29am EDT
By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Amigo Holdings PLC said Friday that it has agreed to extend the waiver period of its securitization facility to Sept. 24.

The U.K. provider of guarantor loans also said that it has reduced its size of the facility to 100 million pounds ($139.2 million) from GBP250 million given the current suspension of all new lending activity.

"All cash generation arising from customer loans held within the facility is restricted and will continue to be used during the extended waiver period extension to further reduce the outstanding balance of the facility," Amigo said.

The company earlier this month said that it was insolvent and that it was working with the Financial Conduct Authority to identify an appropriate way forward.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-25-21 0228ET

Financials
Sales 2021 184 M 256 M 256 M
Net income 2021 -93,0 M -130 M -130 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 41,5 M 57,7 M 57,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 50,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,74 GBX
Average target price 10,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary Antony Jennison Chief Executive Officer
Michael John Corcoran Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jonathan Caldwell Roe Chairman
Maria Darby-Walker Non-Executive Director
Michael Bartholomeusz Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC3.43%58
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.42.34%18 604
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.202.87%9 492
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION29.36%7 472
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.-5.63%2 400
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)-6.16%1 493