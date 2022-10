Oct 13 (Reuters) - Amigo Holdings Plc has received approval from Britain's financial regulator to return to lending under conditions, the sub-prime lender said on Thursday, nearly two years after it ceased lending.

Amigo had suspended lending activity to all but key workers in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and ceased lending altogether in November that year. (Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)