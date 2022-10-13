Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Amigo Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMGO   GB00BFFK8T45

AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC

(AMGO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-13 am EDT
3.750 GBX   -5.30%
01:35pAmigo gets UK regulator's approval to resume lending
RE
01:08pAmigo gets UK regulator's approval to resume lending
RE
10/07Amigo Holdings plc Announces Board Committee Membership Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amigo gets UK regulator's approval to resume lending

10/13/2022 | 01:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FCA signage seen at their head offices in London

(Reuters) - Sub-prime lender Amigo Holdings Plc has received approval from Britain's financial regulator to return to lending under certain conditions, the company said on Thursday, nearly two years after it ceased lending.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) ruled in a letter to Amigo that the group could resume lending on a "pilot basis", which would limit the level of new loans the company can issue, for a duration of two months.

Amigo had ceased lending in November 2020 and has been scrambling for survival after a deluge of customer complaints of mis-selling loans.

The conditions include the FCA testing Amigo's new lending system, the regulator said in its letter.

Amigo's shares were down 1.6% at 3.7 pence at market close.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
All news about AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC
01:35pAmigo gets UK regulator's approval to resume lending
RE
01:08pAmigo gets UK regulator's approval to resume lending
RE
10/07Amigo Holdings plc Announces Board Committee Membership Changes
CI
10/03Amigo Holdings Announces Directorate Change
CI
09/28FTSE 100 Closes 0.3% Higher as Bank of England Steps in to Stabilize Bond Market, Pound
DJ
09/28Gilt Yields Hit Highest Since 2008 as IMF, Moody's Criticize Budget
DJ
09/28Transcript : Amigo Holdings PLC - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
09/28BOE Could Raise Rates by 150Bps in November as it Seeks to Restore Confidence
DJ
09/28Sterling Might Test New Lows Ahead of BOE Speeches
DJ
09/28FTSE 100 Seen Extending Losses as Budget Concerns Linger
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 89,5 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2022 170 M 192 M 192 M
Net cash 2022 83,0 M 93,9 M 93,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,8 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,64x
Nbr of Employees 206
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Amigo Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,04
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Danny Malone Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kerry Penfold Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Caldwell Roe Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Maria Darby-Walker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Bartholomeusz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC-33.89%21
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-38.98%8 963
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-36.01%5 686
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.-1.18%2 094
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.-83.67%2 009
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)-13.26%1 076