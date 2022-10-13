Amigo gets UK regulator's approval to resume lending

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) ruled in a letter to Amigo that the group could resume lending on a "pilot basis", which would limit the level of new loans the company can issue, for a duration of two months.

Amigo had ceased lending in November 2020 and has been scrambling for survival after a deluge of customer complaints of mis-selling loans.

The conditions include the FCA testing Amigo's new lending system, the regulator said in its letter.

Amigo's shares were down 1.6% at 3.7 pence at market close.

