Amigo : UK court rejects lender Amigo's proposed redress scheme

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Amigo, a British subprime lender, said on Tuesday that a court had refused to sanction a proposed rescue plan to manage its large backlog of redress claims, sending its share price tumbling.

Amigo, which had applied to the High Court for permission to cap compensation payments to customers to stave off mis-selling claims that threatened it with collpase, said its board was reviewing all options including an appeal.

Its shares opened down 46%.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which had also rejected the proposed scheme, said it thought a fairer compromise could have been offered to customers.

"The FCA believes that Amigo can propose a fairer scheme to customers," it said in a statement, noting that it had "significant concerns" about such schemes being used by firms to unfairly avoid paying customers redress.

"It should also ensure that its customers are fairly represented and advised on alternative proposals for a scheme."

Subprime lenders in Britain have come under pressure from a regulatory clampdown on high cost credit providers in recent years and the pandemic has added to the strain. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley Editing by Rachel Armstrong)