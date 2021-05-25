Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Amigo Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMGO   GB00BFFK8T45

AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC

(AMGO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/24 11:35:14 am
18.63 GBX   +20.19%
03:06aAMIGO  : UK court rejects lender Amigo's proposed redress scheme
RE
05/21AMIGO  : UK lender Amigo's shares tumble as future in limbo
RE
05/19AMIGO  : Requests Voluntary Trading Suspension In London
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amigo : UK court rejects lender Amigo's proposed redress scheme

05/25/2021 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Amigo, a British subprime lender, said on Tuesday that a court had refused to sanction a proposed rescue plan to manage its large backlog of redress claims, sending its share price tumbling.

Amigo, which had applied to the High Court for permission to cap compensation payments to customers to stave off mis-selling claims that threatened it with collpase, said its board was reviewing all options including an appeal.

Its shares opened down 46%.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which had also rejected the proposed scheme, said it thought a fairer compromise could have been offered to customers.

"The FCA believes that Amigo can propose a fairer scheme to customers," it said in a statement, noting that it had "significant concerns" about such schemes being used by firms to unfairly avoid paying customers redress.

"It should also ensure that its customers are fairly represented and advised on alternative proposals for a scheme."

Subprime lenders in Britain have come under pressure from a regulatory clampdown on high cost credit providers in recent years and the pandemic has added to the strain. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley Editing by Rachel Armstrong)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC
03:06aAMIGO  : UK court rejects lender Amigo's proposed redress scheme
RE
05/21AMIGO  : UK lender Amigo's shares tumble as future in limbo
RE
05/19AMIGO  : Requests Voluntary Trading Suspension In London
MT
05/11AMIGO  : Shares Plunge 23% As UK FCA Set to Oppose Rescue Scheme
MT
05/11AMIGO  : UK watchdog to challenge lender Amigo's rescue plan at court
RE
03/30AMIGO  : UK guarantor lender Amigo gets court green light to cap payouts
RE
03/02Guarantor loans surge to top of UK financial complaints chart
RE
02/25Guarantor lender Amigo's revenue falls 37% in nine months to end-2020
RE
02/23JUST ENERGY  : says Texas customers protected from storm-related price surge
RE
2020ANALYSIS : UK subprime lenders face funding squeeze as COVID-19 fuels demand
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 184 M 261 M 261 M
Net income 2021 -93,0 M -132 M -132 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 88,5 M 125 M 126 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Amigo Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,00 GBX
Last Close Price 18,63 GBX
Spread / Highest target -46,3%
Spread / Average Target -46,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary Antony Jennison Chief Executive Officer
Michael John Corcoran Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jonathan Caldwell Roe Chairman
Maria Darby-Walker Non-Executive Director
Michael Bartholomeusz Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC120.47%125
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.50.06%19 694
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.242.99%11 832
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION26.22%7 351
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.1.27%2 497
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)-3.45%1 574