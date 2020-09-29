Log in
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC

AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC

(AMGO)
Amigo : shareholders vote down founder's resolution to return

09/29/2020 | 06:43am EDT

Britain's Amigo Holdings said on Tuesday its shareholders had voted down a resolution to appoint founder and former chief executive officer James Benamor, who has been embroiled in a bitter spat with the lender, as a director at a general meeting.

At the meeting convened to consider the resolutions proposed by Benamor's Richmond Group, 57.24% of votes were cast against appointing him as a director.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

All news about AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC
06:43aAMIGO : shareholders vote down founder's resolution to return
RE
02:35aAMIGO : 41,000 Amigo borrowers on payment holidays at end-August
RE
07/03AMIGO : Lender Amigo to set aside more cash to settle complaints
RE
06/17AMIGO : Lender Amigo's shares drop as founder to exit stake
RE
06/11Amigo rings changes on board after sale collapses
RE
06/08UK subprime lender Amigo abandons sale, chairman resigns
RE
06/04Subprime lender Amigo settles with top shareholder Richmond
RE
06/01UK watchdog launches probe into subprime lender Amigo
RE
05/21Britons spurned by banks caught in a coronavirus credit crunch
RE
03/24Subprime lender Amigo suspends new lending amid coronavirus turmoil
RE
Financials
Sales 2021 186 M 240 M 240 M
Net income 2021 -128 M -164 M -164 M
Net Debt 2021 276 M 355 M 355 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56,8 M 73,0 M 73,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 83,3%
Technical analysis trends AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,00 GBX
Last Close Price 11,96 GBX
Spread / Highest target -8,03%
Spread / Average Target -8,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glen Paul Crawford Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger Lovering Chairman
Nayan Vithaldas Kisnadwala Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Stanley Price Independent Non-Executive Director
Kelly Black Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC-81.99%73
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-18.39%9 323
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-27.43%5 718
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)-40.31%900
MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED-36.56%454
SIXT LEASING SE45.58%396
