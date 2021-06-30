Log in
    AMGO   GB00BFFK8T45

AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC

(AMGO)
British sub-prime lender NSF to close guarantor loans unit

06/30/2021 | 04:44am EDT
(Reuters) - British sub-prime lender Non-Standard Finance said on Wednesday it will place its guarantor loans division into a managed run-off, and eventually shut it down, due to the COVID-19 crisis and increased regulatory scrutiny.

NSF's plans to close the unit come after larger rival Provident Financial's decision to exit the home credit market altogether, while another guarantor lender Amigo is facing potential insolvency after a surge in complaints against it.

NSF reiterated that it would raise 80 million pounds to strengthen its balance sheet, as it reported a normalised pretax loss of 35.2 million pounds for 2020 compared to a profit of 14.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Its shares slumped 12% in early trading on the London Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Carolyn Cohn)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC 3.60% 9.1 Delayed Quote.5.33%
NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC -12.57% 4.3716 Delayed Quote.57.73%
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC -2.84% 225.4 Delayed Quote.-24.43%
Financials
Sales 2021 184 M 255 M 255 M
Net income 2021 -93,0 M -129 M -129 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 42,3 M 58,5 M 58,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Amigo Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,90 GBX
Average target price 10,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Antony Jennison Chief Executive Officer
Michael John Corcoran Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jonathan Caldwell Roe Chairman
Maria Darby-Walker Non-Executive Director
Michael Bartholomeusz Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC5.33%62
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.38.75%18 812
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.201.67%9 398
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION30.29%7 509
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.-5.44%2 438
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)-5.67%1 523